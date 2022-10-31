ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day

In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Texas A&M names Audrey McElroy head of poultry science

Texas A&M has elevated Audrey McElroy to be the next head of the university’s Department of Poultry Science. McElroy began her role on Tuesday. She has served as interim department head for three years. “We already have a strong legacy and reputation, but I want this to be the...
College Station to face Hendrickson on Friday in area volleyball playoffs

The College Station volleyball team will face a familiar foe in Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. Two years ago, College Station defeated Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in area play en route to reaching the regional finals. Last year,...
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team edges past No. 12 Kentucky

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat No. 12 Kentucky 154-146 in a dual meet that came down to the last race Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 32.07 seconds in the last event to help the Aggies secure the team victory.
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8

On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
Calendar for Friday

Arts, crafts and bake sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lyons Christmas Cottage at the American Legion Hall, 730 Eighth St. in Somerville. Symposium, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Eighth annual Texas Symposium on Women, Peace and Security, sponsored by the Program on Women, Peace, and Security of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 3

Nashville country music superstar Lorrie Morgan visits The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham (111 W. Main St.) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $80-$100. Phone: 979-337-7240. Storytime, 10 a.m., Once Upon a Storytime, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Lecture, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg...
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather

Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4

Here are Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules. 11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 6 p.m. Thus far: Glenn 5-4, 3-3: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21; College Station 24-27 2 OTs; Cedar Park 10-21; Georgetown 22-28. Consol 7-2, 5-1: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
