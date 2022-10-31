Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day
In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M names Audrey McElroy head of poultry science
Texas A&M has elevated Audrey McElroy to be the next head of the university’s Department of Poultry Science. McElroy began her role on Tuesday. She has served as interim department head for three years. “We already have a strong legacy and reputation, but I want this to be the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station to face Hendrickson on Friday in area volleyball playoffs
The College Station volleyball team will face a familiar foe in Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. Two years ago, College Station defeated Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in area play en route to reaching the regional finals. Last year,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host Kentucky, TCU on Thursday, Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host Kentucky on Thursday and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meets will begin at 3 p.m. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked 14th and TCU is 22nd. Kentucky is 12th on the women’s side with A&M ranked 22nd.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team edges past No. 12 Kentucky
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat No. 12 Kentucky 154-146 in a dual meet that came down to the last race Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 32.07 seconds in the last event to help the Aggies secure the team victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8
On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
KBTX.com
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday
Arts, crafts and bake sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lyons Christmas Cottage at the American Legion Hall, 730 Eighth St. in Somerville. Symposium, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Eighth annual Texas Symposium on Women, Peace and Security, sponsored by the Program on Women, Peace, and Security of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams teaches leaders of tomorrow
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams marched across the front of the room with a purpose. In a warm but commanding tone, he instructed the uniformed audience in front of him to write down a key takeaway from his message, pausing every few words for clarity. “The best...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 3
Nashville country music superstar Lorrie Morgan visits The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham (111 W. Main St.) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $80-$100. Phone: 979-337-7240. Storytime, 10 a.m., Once Upon a Storytime, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Lecture, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local Sojourners chapter to place American flags for Veterans Day; residents encouraged to help
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, members of the National Sojourners Local Chapter #378 of the Brazos Valley will place American flags — a symbol of freedom and a reminder of those who are serving and have served in the military — at veterans' gravesites on Saturday and Sunday.
wtaw.com
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather
Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4
Here are Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules. 11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 6 p.m. Thus far: Glenn 5-4, 3-3: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21; College Station 24-27 2 OTs; Cedar Park 10-21; Georgetown 22-28. Consol 7-2, 5-1: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outside hitter Caroline Meuth has rediscovered joy with Texas A&M volleyball program
Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as if she was picking locks to doors in the deep corners of her brain. So much is tucked away between her ears — one of the...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars. Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be...
KBTX.com
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
