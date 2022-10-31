HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal boy was injured after a crash on the dirt bike he was riding on Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, in Ralls County. The minor, who's age was listed as zero on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report, was riding a Honda dirt bike around 11 p.m. southbound on New London Gravel Road about two miles south of Hannibal when he slowed for traffic in front of him, lost control on the gravel road, and crashed, the MSHP noted in the report.

