khqa.com
KHQA Student-Athlete of the Week: JACKSON STRATTON, Quincy Notre Dame
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: Two-Time All Conference Football Selection, likely contender for 2022 All-State Honors in 4A. College: Undecided (Football) Intended Major: Business Finance. ==============. On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast...
khqa.com
A Champion's Welcome: QND Soccer gets its Moment of Celebration
FOR THE SECOND TIME IN AS MANY DAYS...THE TRI-STATES WELCOMED HOME A NEW STATE CHAMPION. THOSE FIRE ENGINE SIRENS YOU HEARD ON BROADWAY IN QUINCY THIS AFTERNOON. THEY WERE IN CELEBRATION OF THE QUINCY NOTRE DAME SOCCER SQUAD AND PROOF THAT EVEN FOR ONE OF THE MOST CONSISTENTLY SUCCESSFUL SPORTS PROGRAMS IN THE REGION...WINNING BIG NEVER GETS OLD.
ktvo.com
Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
khqa.com
Quincy Christmas Market first weekend in November
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Come see all the sights, sounds, and smells of the season at the Quincy Christmas Market on the first weekend in November at the Quincy Town Center, formerly the Quincy Mall, in Quincy. A "Charlie Brown Christmas" is the theme at this year's event that...
977wmoi.com
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 29-30, 2022
Teresa L. Long (63) Homeless for DL expired more than a year. NTA 186. Chaeto G. Nichols (18) 933 N. 11th, Quincy for Threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Lodged 135. Tina Huston, 55, Quincy, for Stealing at 5211 Broadway, Wal-Mart on 10/19/22. NTA 178. Carolyn Smith,...
khqa.com
Quincy public schools receive threatening fax
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Thursday morning Quincy public schools reported receiving a threatening fax at the senior high. Quincy High School and Quincy Public Schools (QPS) administration worked with the Quincy Police Department as well as the QPS security department and it was determined that there was no active threat present.
khqa.com
Boy injured after dirt bike crash near Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal boy was injured after a crash on the dirt bike he was riding on Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, in Ralls County. The minor, who's age was listed as zero on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report, was riding a Honda dirt bike around 11 p.m. southbound on New London Gravel Road about two miles south of Hannibal when he slowed for traffic in front of him, lost control on the gravel road, and crashed, the MSHP noted in the report.
khqa.com
Residents protests in hopes to see change in city
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana, Missouri residents gathered outside of city hall to express their concerns with the city. "We break our backs to provide, to do and to help out in this community, and we are treated like trash," said resident Alicia Blackwell. Louisiana residents are tired, scared,...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
khqa.com
NEMO motorcyclist injured in deer related crash
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Schuyler County, Mo., motorcyclist on Tuesday night was injured in a deer related crash. Ricky Shively, 68, was traveling down U.S. 136 about five miles east of Livonia around 6:50 p.m. when his motorcycle hit at deer that was in the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for November 3, 2022
Joseph M. Klompien (29) Quincy for FTA trespass. NTA. Roland Hayes (19) Quincy for aggravated battery and FTA fighting. Lodged. Zachary M. Furhman (35) Quincy for petition to revoke probation. Lodged. Ciara J. Cole (22) Quincy for FTA fighting. Lodged.
aledotimesrecord.com
Seven sentenced to prison for meth distribution in west-central Illinois
MACOMB — Seven people were sentenced to prison as a result of arrests for methamphetamine distribution from Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit, according to a McDonough County Sheriff's office release. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb...
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
khqa.com
Man cited after hitting QPS school bus
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy Public Schools bus was damaged Monday morning after it was hit by a car. The Adams County Sheriff says it happened just before 8 a.m. near North 24th Street and Weiss Lane. We're told a 2010 Dodge was traveling eastbound on Weiss Lane...
khqa.com
What to do if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than you do winning Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. No Really. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery's website. If you do beat the...
khqa.com
Learn 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's at free community event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you've wondered about the difference between Alzheimer’s and other dementia and the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, here's your chance to learn. The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to provide a free educational session to community members...
lakecountybanner.com
Miss. River levels ground barges, slow grain movement
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. used the phrase, “And the Mississippi River, she’s a-goin dry,” in his song, “A Country Boy Can Survive,” in 1982. In 2022, it easily comes to mind when looking at the “Mighty Mississippi” as the ongoing drought in the region continues to deplete the river’s water levels. According to NOAA, nearly 50 percent of the country and nearly 60 percent of the lower 48 states are experiencing drought conditions.
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman behind bars after fleeing from police Friday night
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges after fleeing from authorities Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., a Kirksville police sergeant saw a pickup truck turn north on to U.S. Highway 63 from Illinois Street. The truck veered into the southbound lane and then stopped in...
