Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
ktvo.com
Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County home heavily damaged by fire
An Audrain County home is heavily damaged in a weekend fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to the 1200 block of Concordia for a residential structure fire around 6:00 Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found heaving smoke and fire coming through the roof. Investigators...
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
khqa.com
Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making pipe bombs
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted on October 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
khqa.com
Second suspect arrested in Quincy gunfire exchange
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. A second man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's shooting that involved people inside two cars traveling on north on 6th Street to Chestnut Street who opened fire on each other, police said. Cayden Smith, 18, of Quincy, turned himself in at the...
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, October 26 to early morning Thursday, October 27 in drivers receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in Quincy.
khqa.com
Quincy public schools receive threatening fax
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Thursday morning Quincy public schools reported receiving a threatening fax at the senior high. Quincy High School and Quincy Public Schools (QPS) administration worked with the Quincy Police Department as well as the QPS security department and it was determined that there was no active threat present.
khqa.com
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
khqa.com
Police speak about recent surge of shootings
QUINCY, ILL (KHQA) — Residence of Quincy have been on alert with reports of several gunfire incidents in recent weeks. Since February there have been at least three arrests made in the city for aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Quincy Police Department. While investigators do believe...
Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for November 3, 2022
Joseph M. Klompien (29) Quincy for FTA trespass. NTA. Roland Hayes (19) Quincy for aggravated battery and FTA fighting. Lodged. Zachary M. Furhman (35) Quincy for petition to revoke probation. Lodged. Ciara J. Cole (22) Quincy for FTA fighting. Lodged.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
Comments / 0