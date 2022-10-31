QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.

QUINCY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO