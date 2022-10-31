ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County man becomes overnight millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFoVL_0itYOyng00

SEMINOEL COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Frankie Angrum claimed the $1 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

The 39-year-old Winter Springs man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Read: How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million - the largest ever offered on a Florida Lotto Scratch-Off game - and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.6 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, MEGA MILLIONS drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

11/2/2022 Winning Powerball Numbers For Last Night

KISSIMMEE, Florida – The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 2, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion are 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 with Powerplay 2X. Did Anyone Win POWERBALL?. No one matched all of last night’s POWERBALL numbers which means that the next...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy