Seminole County man becomes overnight millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

SEMINOEL COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Frankie Angrum claimed the $1 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

The 39-year-old Winter Springs man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million - the largest ever offered on a Florida Lotto Scratch-Off game - and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.6 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

