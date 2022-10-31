Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft
1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
Phillies and Astros tied 2-2 ahead of World Series Game 5
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS' horizon
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Major League Soccer begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast games, there will still be some available on linear channels. Commissioner Don Garber said during Thursday's “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of...
Thursday's Major League Linescores
Verlander, Neris (6), Abreu (6), Montero (8), Pressly (8) and Maldonado; Syndergaard, Brogdon (4), Alvarado (6), Domínguez (7), Robertson (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto. W_Verlander 3-2. L_Syndergaard 2-3. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (2), Bregman (1). Philadelphia, Marsh (1), Harper (1), Schwarber (2), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1).
Lynx extend coach Cheryl Reeve, bump GM title to president
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension Thursday and elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations. The length of the new deal was not disclosed. "Cheryl’s impactful leadership on and off the court has guided...
Thursday's Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
E_Marsh (1). DP_Houston 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR_Peña (1), Schwarber (2). SB_Bregman (1). Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Domínguez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP_Alvarado (Bregman), Abreu (Marsh), Pressly (Harper). WP_Domínguez.
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
CHICAGO (AP) — It wasn't long ago that the Chicago White Sox looked like they were poised for bigger and better things. They had a young and vibrant playoff team and a fanbase excited about the possibilities. Now they're counting on new manager Pedro Grifol to help restore the...
Wednesday Sports In Briefs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. Verlander failed to...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
