Wave 3
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added...
owensboroliving.com
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
wevv.com
Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville
A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
Dollar General opens new store, donates 100 books to local school
Another Dollar General (DG) is coming to Evansville and to celebrate, DG is planning to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, in collaboration with the Kellogg Company.
wevv.com
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
14news.com
Owensboro residents voice concerns over polling locations
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than one week until the 2022 midterm elections, NAACP representative Reverend Rondalyn Randolph hosted a forum to voice concerns after a booking issue took away a major voting location. “There was no forethought about the impact it would make on those communities that were...
Gov. Beshear says McLean County to receive over $300,000 in funding
Governor Andy Beshear announced $317,464 in funding will go to McLean County to resurface a road and renovate a park.
k105.com
GC Middle School teacher named Kentucky SHAPE Middle School PE Teacher of the Year
Grayson County Middle School Physical Education teacher Crystal Bratcher has been selected by Kentucky SHAPE as the 2022-23 Kentucky Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education. The Kentucky SHAPE program recognizes outstanding teachers in the categories of Adapted Physical Education, Elementary, Middle School, High School, School Health, and...
