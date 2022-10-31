Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
Ravens seek 4th win in 5 when they visit inconsistent Saints
BALTIMORE (5-3) at NEW ORLEANS (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 4-4, Saints 3-5. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 5-2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Ravens 24-23 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Buccaneers 27-22; Saints...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
'Sky's the limit': Chubb relishes fresh start in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The No. 2 on Bradley Chubb’s new Miami Dolphins jersey has multiple meanings. Yes, that is how fans, teammates and coaches will identify him on the field, but Chubb wants that number to symbolize a new outlook. “At first, it was the coolest...
Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season. The Saints...
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft
1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Thursday's Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa Bay0300—3 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Jarvis 3 (Stastny), 8:29. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:24; Cernak, TB (Roughing), 14:33. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Colton 3 (Hagel, Sergachev), 5:50 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Paul 3 (Stamkos), 9:19. 4, Carolina,...
