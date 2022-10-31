ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rep. Brad Wenstrup mourns loss of niece killed in Seoul crowd surge

By Juliegrace Brufke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn9eF_0itYOrcb00


G OP Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) is grieving the loss of his niece, Anne Marie Gieske, who was one of more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul , the congressman’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Gieske was a junior at the University of Kentucky and was studying abroad in Seoul at the time of the tragedy.

“Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Wenstrup said in a statement.

AT LEAST 149 KILLED, 150 WOUNDED IN STAMPEDE DURING SEOUL HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS

The congressman’s office also released a statement from her parents, Dan and Madonna, mourning their loss and requesting privacy and prayers.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy,” they said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Anne’s final gift to us was dying in the state of sanctifying grace. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s kingdom,” they added.

South Korean police said they have launched a 475-member task force to investigate the incident, which left more than 100 people injured.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy