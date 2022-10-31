Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Delphi suspect printed pictures of scene for victim’s family
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added...
Family of Henderson homicide victim looking for answers
(WEHT)-- A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson.
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
wevv.com
Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville
A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
14news.com
Owensboro residents voice concerns over polling locations
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than one week until the 2022 midterm elections, NAACP representative Reverend Rondalyn Randolph hosted a forum to voice concerns after a booking issue took away a major voting location. “There was no forethought about the impact it would make on those communities that were...
wevv.com
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Henderson Police say an autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old man whose body was found in a yard on Carter Drive died from a gunshot wound. Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide. Henderson Police say an autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old man whose body was...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
Comments / 0