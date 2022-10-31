Read full article on original website
Savannah shelters and non-profits gearing up to assist families during holiday season
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Many families preparing for the holiday season are facing a hard reality. Holiday traditions, family gatherings and presents under the tree; in tough times, they’re things some families can’t afford. One shelter in Savannah is preparing to help them create a memorable...
SCAD ranked No. 1 art school in country by Art & Object
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design was ranked as the No. 1 art school in the U.S. by Art & Object, a fine art news magazine. According to the article, the magazine weighed factors such as degree and curriculum variety, school renown, tuition cost, surrounding art scene and more.
Nine Line Foundation breaks ground on new Aquaponics Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Nine Line Foundation, an organization that supports veterans and Nine Line Apparel, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to build an aquaponics training center for homeless veterans. The center has been a project in the works for years now. In collaboration with Georgia Southern University, Nine...
City of Savannah breaks ground on affordable housing community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah city officials joined community partners for a groundbreaking ceremony at Dundee Cottages, a new affordable housing community, Thursday morning. The ceremony marked the start of construction on 40 new cottages. The new cottages bring the number of homes in the Dundee community up to...
NAACP Savannah Branch encourages Chatham Co. residents to vote early
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Friday being the last day of early voting, the Savannah Chapter of the NAACP is urging Chatham County residents to get out and vote. EARLY VOTING NUMBERS: Georgia early voting sees uptick in absentee ballots, continued record numbers. Chad Mance, the president of...
Chatham Co. hosts public info meeting on Garrard Ave project, residents respond
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials hosted a public information session Thursday regarding the Garrard Avenue improvement project. Residents and officials agreed that as it stands now, Garrard Avenue, especially coming off Chatham Parkway, is dangerous for both traffic and pedestrians. Assistant County Engineer Nathaniel Panther said...
Savannah mayor delivers first in-person State of the City address
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson gave the first in-person State of the City address since the start of his term on Wednesday night. He spoke of the many achievements the city has made despite challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Savannah is in a state...
Wade Herring hosts press conference in Savannah to promote early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic leaders and candidates held a press conference in Savannah on Wednesday to boost early voter turnout in the Chatham County area. Georgia's Congressional District One candidate, Wade Herring, said Chatham County has the 5th highest registered voters but the 13th lowest early voter turnout rate in the state.
Chatham Co. officials, residents discuss views on TSPLOST referendum
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials and residents are continuing to speak out on what they think about the TSPLOST referendum on the ballot this election. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the penny sales tax would help pay for infrastructure projects relating to transportation, such as bridges and roads.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment fair to fill 30 positions
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office hosted a recruitment fair on Thursday in hopes of filling around 30 open positions. According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for applicants interested in being jail officers, communications officers, or deputy sheriff. However,...
Police search for man that shot at officers in Savannah, officials confirm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police officers are searching for a man accused of shooting at officers early Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and domestic-related charges. SPD announced at 2:45 p.m. on...
'Welcome to the future;' SCCPSS receives grant for 25 electric school buses
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will soon add more than two-dozen new electric busses to its fleet thanks to a federal grant. SCCPSS transportation officials said the district initially applied for a federal grant that would cover the cost of ten electric...
Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
Timeline: The search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Savannah, Georgia, 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing. Nearly a week later, police reported that he was presumed dead, and his mother is the prime suspect. Here is what led us to this point from a weeks-long investigation that Chatham...
Beaufort County approves sign-on bonuses for new hires of public positions
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires at the Detention Center, Emergency Medical Services Dept. and the Sheriff's Office. The policy, effective for employees who started on Nov. 1 or later, provides new employees with a sign-on bonus of $2,500,...
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
Police arrest man outside Quinton Simon's home after altercation with protestors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County police arrested a man outside Quinton Simon's home Thursday afternoon after he got into an altercation with YouTube protestors. QUINTON SIMON SEARCH: Timeline: The search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. According to police, they arrested Jimmy Williams for simple battery and disorderly conduct...
South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
SPD reports decrease in speeding from school zone cameras; citations begin Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported a 59% decrease in speeding in Savannah school zones stemming from the institution of school zone speed cameras. Police began a 30-day warning period on Oct. 5, in which automated school zone speed cameras were placed in 10 school zones...
Deputies investigating after 1 injured in shooting at St. Helena gas station
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Parker's Gas Station on St. Helena Island Wednesday night that left one injured. The Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call at the gas station, at 856 Sea Island Parkway, at...
