ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

SCAD ranked No. 1 art school in country by Art & Object

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design was ranked as the No. 1 art school in the U.S. by Art & Object, a fine art news magazine. According to the article, the magazine weighed factors such as degree and curriculum variety, school renown, tuition cost, surrounding art scene and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Nine Line Foundation breaks ground on new Aquaponics Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Nine Line Foundation, an organization that supports veterans and Nine Line Apparel, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to build an aquaponics training center for homeless veterans. The center has been a project in the works for years now. In collaboration with Georgia Southern University, Nine...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah breaks ground on affordable housing community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah city officials joined community partners for a groundbreaking ceremony at Dundee Cottages, a new affordable housing community, Thursday morning. The ceremony marked the start of construction on 40 new cottages. The new cottages bring the number of homes in the Dundee community up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham Co. hosts public info meeting on Garrard Ave project, residents respond

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials hosted a public information session Thursday regarding the Garrard Avenue improvement project. Residents and officials agreed that as it stands now, Garrard Avenue, especially coming off Chatham Parkway, is dangerous for both traffic and pedestrians. Assistant County Engineer Nathaniel Panther said...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah mayor delivers first in-person State of the City address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson gave the first in-person State of the City address since the start of his term on Wednesday night. He spoke of the many achievements the city has made despite challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Savannah is in a state...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Wade Herring hosts press conference in Savannah to promote early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic leaders and candidates held a press conference in Savannah on Wednesday to boost early voter turnout in the Chatham County area. Georgia's Congressional District One candidate, Wade Herring, said Chatham County has the 5th highest registered voters but the 13th lowest early voter turnout rate in the state.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham Co. officials, residents discuss views on TSPLOST referendum

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials and residents are continuing to speak out on what they think about the TSPLOST referendum on the ballot this election. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the penny sales tax would help pay for infrastructure projects relating to transportation, such as bridges and roads.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Police search for man that shot at officers in Savannah, officials confirm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police officers are searching for a man accused of shooting at officers early Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and domestic-related charges. SPD announced at 2:45 p.m. on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Timeline: The search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Savannah, Georgia, 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing. Nearly a week later, police reported that he was presumed dead, and his mother is the prime suspect. Here is what led us to this point from a weeks-long investigation that Chatham...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy