Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County
FULTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being shot in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the man had been shot at about 5:35 p.m. near Fulton, Iowa. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
An Iowa pastor is back home after traveling to Ukraine to help those in need. Paul Pelosi returns home a week after brutal attack at San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi is back home one week after a brutal attack at his home in San Francisco. Univ. of Iowa student falls...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
KCRG.com
Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight. Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating...
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
KCRG.com
Accused Taboo Nightclub shooter appears in court 6 days ahead of his trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Attorneys hashed out details Wednesday ahead of the trial of a man accused of killing someone during a mass shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. The shooting in April injured 10 people and killed three at Taboo Nightclub. Prosecutors charged Dimione Walker with one of the murders.
KCRG.com
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man they say shot someone today on the city's southwest side. Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election...
KCRG.com
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one.
KCRG.com
Fewer satellite voting locations in Iowa counties
Kendel Thompson is charged with "willful injury causing bodily injury". Police identified him as taking part in the fight that included kicking, shoving, punching and stomping. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Championship games are all set at the state volleyball tournament. St. Paul's kicks off 'Holiday Fair'. Updated: 3...
KCJJ
Trial date set for suspects in Iowa City robbery case
A trial date has been set for two Cedar Rapids men in an Iowa City armed robbery case. The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Nemetorbor Siaway of River Bluff Drive and 21-year-old Mandy Gonsan of College Park Court Southwest, entered not guilty pleas on Monday. Judge Paul Miller set a trial date of February 14th for both men.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown
Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
KCRG.com
Investigators ask for information in October shooting in Tiffin
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying the person or people involved in an incident involving gunshots in Tiffin last month. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout in Tiffin at about 8:30 p.m. on October 24.
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
KCRG.com
College student accused of stabbing another student
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
KCJJ
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
KCRG.com
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
Comments / 0