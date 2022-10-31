After over a decade, the Hoboken Business Alliance is seeking the public’s input to weigh the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. “We believe that by working hand in hand with Hoboken officials, small business owners and the still strong and fiercely proud Irish American community that calls Hoboken home, we can recreate the best parts of the parade,” HBA Executive Director Roxanne Earley said in a statement.

