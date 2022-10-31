ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Police: 16-year-old charged with crashing stolen jeep into Secaucus police cars

A 16-year-old from Brooklyn was charged with crashing a stolen jeep into Secaucus police cars early this morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The juvenile, 16, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon. As a result, he was lodged in the Essex County Youth Detention Facility.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Bayonne man gets 20 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting of Jersey City woman

A Bayonne man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a Jersey City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
UPDATED: HCPO Homicide Unit & Jersey City police investigating fatal shooting at 74 Dales Ave.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 74 Dales Ave. this evening. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 74 Dales Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted about an hour ago.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
After over a decade, Hoboken Business Alliance weighs return of St. Patrick’s Day parade

After over a decade, the Hoboken Business Alliance is seeking the public’s input to weigh the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. “We believe that by working hand in hand with Hoboken officials, small business owners and the still strong and fiercely proud Irish American community that calls Hoboken home, we can recreate the best parts of the parade,” HBA Executive Director Roxanne Earley said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hoboken Planning Board approves Story Dispensary after over 25 hours of testimony

The Hoboken Planning Board unanimously approved (8-0) the controversial Story Dispensary after five meetings that lasted for a total of about 25 hours after 1 a.m. last night. “This application doesn’t meet the spirit of the C-3 zone. People will come from New York. They’ll come from different towns,” Christopher Ling, who works as a planner and architect, argued.
HOBOKEN, NJ

