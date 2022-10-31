Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut

Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) in its next two games.