NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the football against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns-Deshaun Watson Press Conference
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson poses for a photo with general manager Andrew Berry, left and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA…
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
iheart.com
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the Los Angeles Rams logo at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles
The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) looks for an open receiver against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 9 Preview: Lions (+3) Could Be A Problem For Packers
Kevin and Donnie discuss Packers and Lions.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts to a dropped pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory…
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts returns to hometown as unbeaten Eagles face Texans
An argument could be made that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for NFL MVP, or is at least on equal footing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
752
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0