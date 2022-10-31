From State to Sundays: Dak Prescott Shows Steady Improvement in Second Game Back from Injury

The former Bulldogs signal-caller is looking to get back to his prime as he returns from injury.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a solid showing in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, has been sidelined for the last month due to a thumb injury that required surgery. He was finally cleared to return to in-game action nearly two weeks ago. The signal-caller came back just in time for his team's matchup against Detroit on Oct. 23.

Although his performance was not exceptional, he did well enough to pick up the win for his Cowboys. Prescott went 19-of-25 for 207 yards with one touchdown.

In his latest matchup, Prescott better demonstrated his ability as a dual-threat quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder went 21-of-27 for 250 yards for two touchdowns and one interception.

He also recorded 34 rushing yards and one touchdown on five attempts.

As the season moves on, Prescott will look to continue showing improvement in hopes of leading Dallas to the postseason and a potential Super Bowl appearance.

The Cowboys face the Green Bay Packers up next on the schedule on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3:25 p.m. CT.