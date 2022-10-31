SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO