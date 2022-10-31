Read full article on original website
Therese Kaiser, 86, formerly of Sheldon
CAMARILLO, CA—Therese Kaiser, age 86, of Camarillo, CA, formerly of Sheldon, IA, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Therese Kaiser was born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Emmetsburg, IA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Roper) McNamara. She grew up in Emmetsburg, IA and later graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor
SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
Lorna Bennett, 77, rural Paullina
PAULLINA—Lorna Lucille Bennett, 77, rural Paullina, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her residence. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Sutherland Church of Christ. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
Sioux Center Christian grows art program
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Christian School students from kindergarten up to grade four have new art opportunities thanks to the addition of a new art teacher, Leroy Berentschot. Berentschot, 60, brings with him many years of teaching experience, for core classroom and art instruction. His 30 years in education has...
Sheldon's mammoth tooth 'staying here'
SHELDON—The woolly mammoth tooth dug up earlier this year has new digs at the Sheldon Prairie Museum. “Everyone who comes in, first thing they say, ‘Where is it?’” said museum director Millie Vos. So incessant are the queries at the main desk that Vos posted a...
Supervisor DeBoer faces challenger Henningsen
SIBLEY—One of Osceola County’s supervisor seats is up for grabs as Election Day rounds the corner. The contest is in District 1, which includes much of Sibley and some central parts of the county. Incumbent LeRoy DeBoer faces off with challenger David Henningsen for the seat DeBoer has held for the past 10 years.
Council grants money to H.C. Lane buildings
SHELDON—A few years ago, the H.C. Lane building in downtown Sheldon was being stabilized up by plywood and sand. Now the owner of the building hopes money from the city could help stabilize a future sale of the property. Danny Lane, the grandson of H.C. Lane, is asking for...
Sioux Center gains commercial development
SIOUX CENTER—A retail and food services complex is planned for a part of a new commercial area along Highway 75 north in Sioux Center. Following a public hearing, the Sioux Center City Council at its Oct. 25 meeting approved the $385,000 sale of a 2.08-acre lot on the north side of the Brookview Addition (the former Bleeker property north of NAPA Auto Parts) to CAC Properties Management of Bennington, NE, which plans to build a retail and food services complex.
No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer
ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
Sioux County auditor announces resignation
ORANGE CITY—Sioux County auditor Ryan Dokter has announced his resignation as he has accepted a job at Sioux Center Health. “It was a great opportunity, and I couldn’t pass it up,” Dokter told the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 18 meeting. Dokter started work...
Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
Rock Rapids woman cited for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being found holding onto her bike while sitting on the curb on South Boone Street, a block north of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
One hurt in rear-end crash by Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK—One person received minor injuries about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when a pickup rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 9 south of Little Rock. Eighty-year-old Rocky Burdet Schlichter of George was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a female juvenile who was waiting to turn at the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Carlos Alberto Gutierrez Montelongo stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Valley View Road in Rock Valley for erratic driving, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Alvord woman cited for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old rural Alvord woman was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from a report of a possible drunk driver headed from Alvord to Rock Rapids in a 2021 Nissan Rogue, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Man jailed for harassment, assault, more
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Sioux Center man faces several charges following incidents involving law enforcement Monday, Oct. 31, in Sioux Center and Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Orange City. The arrest of Jared Isaac Andersen initially stemmed from law enforcement being dispatched to his residence at 341 Second Ave. NE due...
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
