Pennsylvania State

Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Polls show Republicans could edge out Democrats in historically 'safe' states

WASHINGTON (TND) — When the sun sets on Election Day, both parties want to know they did all they could and right now, that means using mountains of cash. It’s estimated a record $9.3 billion is being spent chasing these 435 house seats, 35 senate offices and ultimately control of Congress. The plea for Democrats has been resounding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJAC TV

Pennsylvania court: Ballots in undated envelopes won't count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's high court says officials aren't allowed to count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes. The state Supreme Court made the unanimous ruling Tuesday. That's one week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

