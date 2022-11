It is Denver’s grimmest Halloween tale. On October 31, 1880, Denver’s first race riot broke out—a violent attack perpetrated by a white mob on the residents of what was then the city’s Chinatown. It started when a group of intoxicated white men harassed two Chinese patrons of John Asmussen’s Saloon on the corner of 16th and Wazee streets in LoDo. As the Chinese men left the parlor, more white people—spurred by an existing culture of yellow peril, a movement that depicted individuals of Asian descent as a threat to Western values—congregated to descend upon the community living in the roughly five-block stretch of Wazee Street. The 450 Chinese residents faced a mob of 3,000 to 5,000 people (about 10 percent of Denver’s population at the time) as they burned down nearly every Chinese home and business. One man, Look Young, was lynched, while many others were severely beaten.

