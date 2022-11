[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Thanksgiving just got a whole lot easier (and yummier in many cases) with a Superba Thanksgiving Feast!. Superba Food + Bread is offering everything you need to make your Thanksgiving delicious and stress free. The Superba Thanksgiving Feast Menu is live and they’re taking pre-orders for pick-ups through 12PM PT Thursday, November 17 (or until sold out). Pick up can be scheduled at any of the four locations across the city.

