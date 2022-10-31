ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel

Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sheriff Smith Doesn’t Wait For Verdict, Resigns Today

The jury is still out, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith decided she didn’t want to wait for a verdict that could have forced her removal from office, announcing today she was resigning immediately. “This letter is to notify you of my retirement effective immediately, Monday, October 31,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas

Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
MILPITAS, CA
Press Banner

Suspect Arrested Following Spate Of Break-ins Throughout Scotts Valley

Police say they believe a man arrested by Fremont police is responsible for a number of break-ins at Scotts Valley small businesses. Eight local restaurants were hit in recent weeks—on top of other establishments further afield—according to the Scotts Valley Police Department. “After we had a couple over...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder

MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
MARINA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy