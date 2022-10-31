Read full article on original website
Former Santa Clara Co. sheriff found guilty of all counts in corruption, misconduct trial
"I think this signals that no one is above the law and that serious, troubling wrongdoing - as was uncovered in our investigation - is something our community takes seriously," District Attorney Jeff Rosen told ABC7 News.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
NBC Bay Area
No Charges Filed for Driver Who Fatally Hit Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan
The Alameda County District Attorney will not file charges against the driver who fatally hit Supervisor Wilma Chan while she walked her dog last year. The incident happened the morning of Nov. 3 on the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. Police said the driver remained at...
Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
sanjoseinside.com
Sheriff Smith Doesn’t Wait For Verdict, Resigns Today
The jury is still out, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith decided she didn’t want to wait for a verdict that could have forced her removal from office, announcing today she was resigning immediately. “This letter is to notify you of my retirement effective immediately, Monday, October 31,...
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
Santa Cruz County Jail inmate dies; investigation underway
An inmate at the Santa Cruz County Jail died at 8:16 on Tuesday morning. Sheriff's office detectives are investigating the incident.
Press Banner
Suspect Arrested Following Spate Of Break-ins Throughout Scotts Valley
Police say they believe a man arrested by Fremont police is responsible for a number of break-ins at Scotts Valley small businesses. Eight local restaurants were hit in recent weeks—on top of other establishments further afield—according to the Scotts Valley Police Department. “After we had a couple over...
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
KSBW.com
Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
NBC Bay Area
Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
No drugs or alcohol suspected in San Jose’s 58th traffic fatality this year
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was killed in a pre-dawn collision in San Jose Wednesday near Almaden Expressway. According to police, a woman was driving a 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle through the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Almaden Expressway when the Hyundai struck a man at 4:36 a.m. The man was attempting […]
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
Minor who allegedly made threats against Santa Cruz school arrested
A minor who allegedly made online threats towards a school in Santa Cruz on Monday has been arrested, according to a press release from Santa Cruz Police Department.
Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
