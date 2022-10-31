Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
WXII 12
Greensboro bus drivers strike over medical benefit misunderstanding
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee strike over medical benefits stopped almost all Greensboro Transit Agency bus routes Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., the city said no GTA buses or paratransit services were running "due to a lack of operators." Riders who paid for fare but didn’t receive service may...
GTA buses back in operation after walkout
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: No city bus service Tuesday morning 'due to lack of operators'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Previous Coverage. The city of Greensboro says no city transit buses are running Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the city said no Greensboro Transit Agency buses or paratransit services were running due to a lack of operators. Around 7:55 a.m., the city says paratransit service...
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
Driver accused of driving under the influence after vehicle crashes into Greensboro home, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro authorities responded to the 4200 block of Baylor Street after a vehicle rammed into the front of a family townhome Monday night. People living in Bellwood Village tell FOX8 a vehicle drove backward from the opposite side of the cul-de-sac through a wooded divider, hit a dumpster and then smashed […]
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ path to a second term is going through a former deputy. Rogers, a Democrat who upset venerable BJ Barnes to win the job in 2018 and then shoved aside two challengers during May’s primary, now faces Republican Phil Byrd, who once worked in his department. Rogers […]
1 in hospital after fire in Winston-Salem on Oak Summit Road, firefighters say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire was reported in Winston-Salem on Monday night. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, and fire officials say the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The fire reportedly started around 9:30 p.m. on Oak Summit Road […]
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around Greensboro for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
$10M bond set for Rockingham Co. man arrested for having dangerous weapons
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man faces weapons of mass destruction charges in Eden. Officers arrived at Wayne Neil Madison's home on September 8 about a noise complaint. They asked him to keep the noise down but, he refused. This resulted in Maddison receiving a city ordinance violation.
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
WBTV
Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
