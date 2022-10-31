ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXII 12

Greensboro bus drivers strike over medical benefit misunderstanding

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee strike over medical benefits stopped almost all Greensboro Transit Agency bus routes Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., the city said no GTA buses or paratransit services were running "due to a lack of operators." Riders who paid for fare but didn’t receive service may...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

GTA buses back in operation after walkout

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
