Louisiana Democrats are looking for a gubernatorial candidate. Shawn Wilson might be their guy.
With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question from Jim Engster on his Baton Rouge talk radio show two weeks ago. Since then,...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Lafayette public schools pause campus voter drives
This fall, Lafayette’s chapter of the League of Women Voters did not spend the run-up to the midterm elections registering students to vote, a service it’s provided for years. Public school officials blocked the League’s access to campuses while waiting for the secretary of state to determine if...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
Legislator tells WBRZ mayor's proposal, execution of Stormwater Utility Fee was 'outrageous'
BATON ROUGE- State legislators told WBRZ Wednesday the Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome should have never been voted on by the Metro Council. "I'll sum it up for you. Totally unacceptable," State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, told WBRZ. For weeks, voters have expressed anger and frustration...
Louisiana: What to expect on election night
Voters will have eight constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.
Early voting ends today; see the numbers so far
Since early voting started last week, about 10 percent of Louisiana's registered voters have cast a ballot.
Louisiana early voting saw overwhelmingly white, slight GOP voter edge
Voters in Baker, La., wait in line to cast ballots on the last day of Louisiana's early voting period Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo credit: WES MULLER/LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR) Early voting in Louisiana saw an overwhelmingly white turnout and a slight Republican edge for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
Countdown to Nov. 8: What you need to know heading to Louisiana polls
As Your Local Election Headquarters, WGNO is here to provide you with the information you need to cast an informed vote, then provide you live election results as the votes are being counted. Here's everything you need to know as you head to the polls.
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight
According to arrest records, Stovall met the survivor and her friend on Instagram. YOUR HEALTH: AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare. When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work; that’s why it’s vital to catch the problem early. What you need to know before you...
Governor John Bel Edwards visits Lafayette
Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette earlier today to have a discussion on reinvested savings from the criminal justice reform that was passed five years ago.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
Louisiana reports record-breaking return of unclaimed property to residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is breaking records with the return of unclaimed property to residents. According to State Treasurer John Schroder, 5,500 claims were recently filed within a period of 24 hours. “Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation in efforts to return unclaimed property to its...
Louisiana constitutional amendments: What you need to know before you vote
NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Louisiana residents will decide eight constitutional amendments. The following descriptions of each amendment come from the Louisiana Secretary of State's website and PAR Louisiana's constitutional amendment guide:. Explaining the amendments:. Amendment 1:. Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the...
Louisiana anti-abortion group has no plans to compromise on strict abortion ban, director says
The head of Louisiana's largest and most influential anti-abortion group said Monday his organization intends to push the Legislature to not give up any ground from the state's strict ban on abortion and make the law even stricter by removing one of its few exceptions during the upcoming spring session.
