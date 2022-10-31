ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Current Media

Lafayette public schools pause campus voter drives

This fall, Lafayette’s chapter of the League of Women Voters did not spend the run-up to the midterm elections registering students to vote, a service it’s provided for years. Public school officials blocked the League’s access to campuses while waiting for the secretary of state to determine if...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana early voting saw overwhelmingly white, slight GOP voter edge

Voters in Baker, La., wait in line to cast ballots on the last day of Louisiana's early voting period Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo credit: WES MULLER/LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR) Early voting in Louisiana saw an overwhelmingly white turnout and a slight Republican edge for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

According to arrest records, Stovall met the survivor and her friend on Instagram. YOUR HEALTH: AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare. When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work; that’s why it’s vital to catch the problem early. What you need to know before you...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana constitutional amendments: What you need to know before you vote

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Louisiana residents will decide eight constitutional amendments. The following descriptions of each amendment come from the Louisiana Secretary of State's website and PAR Louisiana's constitutional amendment guide:. Explaining the amendments:. Amendment 1:. Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the...
LOUISIANA STATE
