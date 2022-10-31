Read full article on original website
"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
Does Jordan Pefok still deserve USMNT call-up for World Cup?
Jordan Pefok was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the German Bundesliga to start the 2022-23 campaign, and undoubtedly the most in-form striker in the United States men's national team player pool, which made his omission from Gregg Berhalter's September roster head-scratching. Now, with other USMNT strikers hitting their...
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 17: Thibaut Courtois
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Belgium's Golden Generation is made up of star attacking players like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, but in their goal is one of the most versatile shot-blockers in soccer, Thibaut Courtois.
UCLA's Jordan Chiles, USA Win Gold at World Gymnastics Championships
The Bruins' standout sophomore was one of only two gymnasts to contribute three scores of 14.0 or higher in Liverpool.
Real Madrid routs Celtic in milestone CL win for Ancelotti
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid converted two penalty kicks and saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois save another — all in the first half — as it comfortably defeated Celtic 5-1 to secure first place in its Champions League group on Wednesday. The result left Carlo Ancelotti as the...
Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed Thursday that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery. Neuer said he has a scar near his nose and that “I had to be operated on three times and I had skin cancer there," in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.
Sterling ends goal drought, Chelsea beats Dinamo Zagreb 2-1
LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling ended his goal drought that was approaching two months to help Chelsea wrap up its group-stage campaign in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb, whose involvement in European competition ended Wednesday. The England forward has played in a number of...
