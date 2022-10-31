ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Towerlight

SGA adds military, veteran affairs representative to GA

The Towson University Student Government Association added a Military and Veteran Affairs representative to their General Assembly during Tuesday’s meeting. The representative will not be added until the next administration due to the need for a constitutional amendment. “This large group of people who bring in a lot of...
TOWSON, MD
Towerlight

TU employees receive a 4.5% cost of living pay increase

Towson University faculty, staff and student employees received a 4.5% Cost of Living Adjustment on Nov. 1. In September, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the increase for all state employees. “This cost of living adjustment will help state employees and their families with the challenges they face from historic inflation, and—amid...
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Oct. 26 to Nov.2

Oct. 26, 2022: university property was stolen from the Science Complex by a non-university affiliate. Oct. 28, 2022: property was stolen from a locker at West Village Commons. Nov. 1, 2022: several brick pavers were stolen from the front of Barnes Hall. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson.
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy