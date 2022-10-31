ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
Wbaltv.com

Voting﻿ brisk on last day of early voting in Maryland

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Voting was brisk Thursday throughout Maryland as early voting wraps up. There were no lines to vote and plenty of parking during the day Thursday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, which is one of three early centers in Carroll County. "You come in...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Republican Pat McDonough

TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The Republican challenger for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements

(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Election Season - Go Vote!

The rallying cry -- "Don't boo, vote!" -- has resurfaced this election season. And, while it has been adopted by the Democratic party, it can be applied across the spectrum. Never before have the races, the issues, the personalities brought such emotion, and in some cases, anger. The vitriol has become so loud at times that it drowns out the reason for the season.
CBS Baltimore

Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy