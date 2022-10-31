Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Voting brisk on last day of early voting in Maryland
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Voting was brisk Thursday throughout Maryland as early voting wraps up. There were no lines to vote and plenty of parking during the day Thursday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, which is one of three early centers in Carroll County. "You come in...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Republican Pat McDonough
TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The Republican challenger for Baltimore...
WUSA
Wes Moore's plan to address Maryland voter concerns about economy, taxes and crime
MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: This is part of a series of candidate profiles leading up to Election Day. Check back daily for additional candidate profiles, including Moore's challenger, Dan Cox. With the 2022 General Election rapidly approaching, WUSA9 wants you to be prepared before you head to the...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Democrat Johnny Olszewski
TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. "We're running for a second...
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements
(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
weaa.org
Election 2022 | Maryland Question 4, Marijuana Legalization Amendment
Question 4 asks: Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?. Dr. John Gallagher, Associate Professor, School of Social Work at Morgan State University joins Gabe Ortis to weigh in.
Gov. Hogan announces new initiative to provide resources to Maryland veterans
Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a new initiative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the resources available to them and their families, called Operation Green Light.
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County executive candidate profile: Republican Jessica Haire
PASADENA, Md. -- In Anne Arundel County, a recent poll shows Democratic incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman is ahead of Republican challenger Jessica Haire by 8 points with less than a week to go until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Haire...
Wbaltv.com
Moore casts early ballot, Cox to vote on Election Day in Maryland governor's race
COLUMBIA, Md. -- Maryland's nominees for governor continued to stump for votes Monday, closing in on a week until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Democratic nominee Wes Moore cast his ballot Monday in early voting. Republican nominee Dan Cox told 11...
NBC Washington
HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates
Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
Wbaltv.com
Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter
TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Election Season - Go Vote!
The rallying cry -- "Don't boo, vote!" -- has resurfaced this election season. And, while it has been adopted by the Democratic party, it can be applied across the spectrum. Never before have the races, the issues, the personalities brought such emotion, and in some cases, anger. The vitriol has become so loud at times that it drowns out the reason for the season.
wypr.org
McDonough misses campaign finance deadline in Baltimore County Executive race
The Republican running for Baltimore County Executive missed the Friday midnight deadline to file his latest campaign finance report. Pat McDonough said he is missing a couple of receipts he needs before he can file. The penalty for missing the deadline is $20 a day for the first week. It...
Voters weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana across Maryland
Recreational marijuana, whether it’s good or bad for the state, depends on who you talk to, but that’s going to be a key issue on the ballot next week.
Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
