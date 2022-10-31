ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Move Over Bourbon, This Louisiana Distiller Is Making Rice Whiskey

In Japan, rice whiskey has been a style that distilleries have been making for years, but in America this category is still relatively unknown. Despite that, Louisiana distillery J.T. Meleck is hoping you’ll put down the bourbon for a second and give rice whiskey a try. According to the TTB (the branch of the federal government responsible for overseeing alcohol), whiskey is a spirit distilled from a fermented mash of grain. So despite the fact that most whiskey made in America is bourbon, which must be made from at least 51 percent corn, rice whiskey certainly meets the legal definition. J.T....
We’re Putting Kids in Maximum-Security Prisons. In America.

Louisiana has done it. They have moved young people into one of the most notorious adult prisons in the United States.In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that two dozen young people from Bridge City Center for Youth—a juvenile corrections facility outside of New Orleans operated by the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ)—would be relocated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola Prison.Importantly, juvenile delinquency in Louisiana is determined through civil, not criminal proceedings. Young people who are adjudicated as delinquent and sentenced to confinement are supposed to receive “rehabilitation and individual treatment.” Gov. Bel Edwards’ plan to...
Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after it test-fired around 30 ballistic missiles over the previous two days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation warnings in Japan, in an angry response to ongoing joint exercises by hundreds of U.S. and South Korea military planes. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean...

