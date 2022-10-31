Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Encourages Audience to Post Bail for Paul Pelosi’s Attacker: ‘Why Is He Still in Jail?’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete conspiracy tweet
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye". He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute". Mr Musk, following...
Paul Pelosi appeared unconscious when police arrived, new DOJ complaint says
The Department of Justice filed two charges against David DePape, who brutally attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday. The complaint alleges DePape struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer when police arrived at the scene.Oct. 31, 2022.
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Daniel Dale discuss Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake's recent comments denying that she made light of the attack of Paul Pelosi. Lake is blaming "creative editing" from the "fake news media," which is false.
Charlie Kirk Says a ‘Patriot’ Should Bail Out Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker
Republicans usually tout a “tough on crime” stance, but right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk thinks a man who is set to be charged with attempted homicide should be allowed out on bail. “Why has he not been bailed out?” Kirk said Monday on his podcast of the man who allegedly beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer last Friday. “By the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out, I bet his bail’s like thirty or forty...
Pelosi attacker's neighbor: I thought 'something strange might happen'
Jin Molnar, neighbor of Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker, speaks out on witnessing David DePape's "odd" demeanor, saying that he "had the suspicion something strange might happen."Nov. 1, 2022.
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
A former Oath Keeper testified he was in 'freakout mode and scared' after January 6. 'I'm going to have to tell my mom.'
A former Oath Keeper recalled joining a security detail for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone after joining the far-right group in late 2020.
Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out
Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Judge Boots Nikolas Cruz’s Attorneys During Emotional Day in Court
Comments made by Nikolas Cruz’ defense team after a series of victim impact statements sent a Florida courtroom into chaos Tuesday, as families reeled from a verdict that allowed the 24-year-old gunman to dodge a death sentence. One of Cruz’s attorneys, chief public defender David Wheeler, was aggrieved by a comment made by one victim’s parent that referred to Wheeler’s children. “I feel that 99 percent or a great percentage that has been said has been appropriate,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer said, admonishing defense attorneys who had laughed with the killer and at one point stuck a middle finger up at...
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes Paul Pelosi attack conspiracies as video ‘threatening’ Nancy Pelosi resurfaces
Critics of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene are accusing the right-wing politician of championing a conspiracy theoryabout the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband while some of the congresswoman’s since-deleted videos that show her calling for violence against the US House Speaker are resurfacing.On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker took to Twitter to defend the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder posted – and deleted – a tweet that supported an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi.In the since-deleted tweet, Mr Musk shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without...
‘Sorry for what I did’: Oath Keeper who pleaded guilty for Jan. 6 breach breaks down on the stand
Graydon Young of Florida choked back sobs as he testified against his former allies in their seditious conspiracy trial.
FBI Arrest Member Of Militia Group Who Threatened To 'Murder' Federal Officials & Celebrated Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband
A far-right extremist part of a fringe militia group was arrested by the FBI this week after he threatened to murder federal officials and joked about the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, RadarOnline.com can confirm.29-year-old Aron McKillips was arrested by members of the bureau’s Cleveland, Ohio division on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.According to Daily Mail, McKillips was a “well known” member of the militia group Boogaloo Bois – a group seeking to overthrow the United States government by ushering in a second Civil War throughout the nation.Before his...
Video shows Mike Pompeo being served with papers by Assange lawyers who say he violated their rights
A video has allegedly shown former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being served with a lawsuit brought by American lawyers and reporters who visited Julian Assange. Footage tweeted by Wikileaks being handed the papers as he stands in front of a greenscreen. “‘Michael Richard Pompeo: You’ve been served!’” Wikileaks tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Mike Pompeo has been served with a lawsuit brought by US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange. Spanish court documents show violations of their US constitutional rights. Plaintiffs are represented by NY attorney Richard Roth.”Reuters reported in August that attorneys and reporters sued...
Brian Laundrie's Parents Ask Judge To Protect Them From 'Annoyance' And 'Embarrassment' In Upcoming Deposition
Chris and Roberta Laundrie are expected to be deposed in a civil suit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito, but want to limit the scope of questions they'll be asked. The parents of Brian Laundrie are hoping to limit their testimony in an upcoming deposition to prevent them from being asked about “irrelevant matters” and protect them from “annoyance” and “embarrassment.”
Kimmel Is Certain Trump’s Jan. 6 Testimony Will Be a Lie: ‘When Donald Trump Takes an Oath, It Ends in Divorce’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel is just one of many celebrities who believe that Donald Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee can’t be trusted. After all, Trump has taken oaths before – and they haven’t exactly worked out well, according to the late night host. During his monologue...
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Talked Like He Had a ‘Direct Line’ to Donald Trump, Ex-Member Testifies
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes spoke as if he had a “direct line” to former President Donald Trump in an encrypted chat forum for Florida members of the extremist group, a cooperating witness testified on Monday. The exchange occurred on Christmas Day in a Signal chat titled “OKFL...
Paul Haggis Testifies That Rape Accuser Haleigh Breest Seemed to Be ‘Having a Really Good Time’
The "Crash" director said Breest "never gave any indication it was anything other than consensual" until her 2017 lawsuit
