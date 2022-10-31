The Polish American Club wants to build an eight-story, mixed-use project on the organization’s former banquet hall site on the Miami River. The Miami River Commission is set to vote next week on recommending approval for zoning changes to the property at 1250 Northwest 22nd Avenue sought by the club. The requests, which would allow the club to build a high-density project, would also have to go before the Miami Planning, Zoning & Appeals Board before the city commission could vote on final approvals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO