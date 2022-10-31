Read full article on original website
Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
The Richman Group scored a $44.5 million construction loan for a multifamily complex in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja neighborhood. The deal marks a step forward for the project that has been in the works since last year. It also underscores developers’ insatiable appetite to build apartments in the county’s southernmost areas.
Blackstone sells Tamarac Hampton Inn for $18M
Blackstone sold a 113-room hotel in Tamarac for $17.8 million to a pair of hotel investors based in central Florida. Entities managed by Ramzan and Amin Gulamali acquired The Hampton Inn & Suites at 5701 Madison Avenue, records show. The Gulamalis, principals of Altamonte Springs-based hotel development and investment firm F + F, obtained a $14.3 million mortgage from Ocean Bank.
Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
Investor Thomas Conway parted ways with an Opportunity Zone development site in Miami’s Little River where he had planned a mixed-income apartment project. Conway, through one of his Qualcon Real Estate Fund affiliates, sold the 2.2-acre former Bellsouth telecommunications facility at 8038 Northeast Second Avenue and 165 Northeast 80th Terrace, records show. Three years ago, Qualcon paid $25 million for 1 million square feet of properties previously owned by defunct Bellsouth.
Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
Developers want to build an apartment project on a church site in Progresso Village, which is quickly becoming Fort Lauderdale’s next hot spot. Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky plan a six-story building on almost a full block on the southeast corner of Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue, which includes the First Eben Ezer Missionary Christian Church, Levinson told The Real Deal. Plans still are in the works, but the vision is for more than 300 units with commercial space.
Polish American Club seeks rezoning for Miami River mixed-use project
The Polish American Club wants to build an eight-story, mixed-use project on the organization’s former banquet hall site on the Miami River. The Miami River Commission is set to vote next week on recommending approval for zoning changes to the property at 1250 Northwest 22nd Avenue sought by the club. The requests, which would allow the club to build a high-density project, would also have to go before the Miami Planning, Zoning & Appeals Board before the city commission could vote on final approvals.
Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
The co-founder of a major semiconductor distributor bought an oceanfront Highland Beach townhome from the Florida Panthers’ former owner for $8.3 million. Records show Leland Ackerley bought unit 2 at 3621 South Ocean Boulevard from Stuart Siegel. Corcoran’s Suzanne Petrizzi represented the buyer, and Catherine McGlennon of Engel & Völkers had the listing.
What it takes to develop a Miami supertall
The developer of Miami’s first supertall broke ground on the project, kicking off one of the most challenging developments in the city’s history. PMG and its partners, Greybrook, Mohari Hospitality, S2 Development and Hilton began construction of the 1,049-foot-tower at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. The developers are building the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, which is one of a few supertalls planned in South Florida. It could be the tallest residential building south of New York City once it’s completed in 2027.
PGIM buys Publix-anchored Miramar shopping center for $62M
PGIM Real Estate bought a Publix-anchored shopping center in Miramar for $61.5 million. PGIM, the real estate investment and financing arm of Prudential Financial, bought Monarch Town Center at 12503-12681 Miramar Parkway from an affiliate of Stiles, according to records. The buyer borrowed $33.5 million from Professional Bank. The property...
Argentinian investors score approval for North Beach townhomes
A pair of Argentinian investors are launching their second townhome project in Miami Beach. The Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday approved the proposed development at 7637 Carlyle Avenue, along with the demolition of a three-bedroom house completed in 1939 that is on the site. An entity managed by Hector Ricardo Andrelo and Stella Andrelo in Bueno Aires is proposing to redevelop the property into a four-story modern building with seven two-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the city.
“Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
It took developers Stephen Blumenthal and Jose Hevia five tries, but in the end they won approval for their controversial proposal to build outside Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary. Commissioners on Tuesday voted 8-4 to allow the South Dade Logistics & Technology District to be built on 379 acres...
Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price essentially remained flat in the final week of October. Sales totaled $104.2 million, above the $96.1 million from the prior week. The average sale price fell to $624,000 from $663,000 a week earlier. Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from...
Breaking down the Related-backed Miami Beach Deauville referendum
Billionaire Stephen Ross’ Related Companies pumped nearly $1.3 million into the political action committee backing his plan to develop the oceanfront Deauville site in Miami Beach. And that PAC is securing endorsements from elected officials across the county. Referendum 1 doesn’t mention Ross, Related or the Deauville, but the...
Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
Life is good for award-winning rapper Future, who bought a modern waterfront Miami Beach home for $16.3 million, The Real Deal has learned. The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, bought the 7,250-square-foot, seven-bedroom house at 6493 Allison Road, according to sources. Laurent and Pascale Ouazana sold the property. Laurent Ouazana was CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France, and is now a board member, according to LinkedIn.
Pulitzer heir sells West Palm Beach home
The grandson of Palm Beach’s late favorite frock designer sold his estate across the bridge for $8.7 million to a clean energy financier. Records show Robert P. Leidy Jr. and Ivey Leidy sold their house at 162 Palmetto Lane in West Palm Beach to Michael and Patricia Dunne. Robert...
Watch: B1M video takes a closer look at Miami, with help from TRD
Popular YouTube series “Tomorrow’s Build”, from The B1M, looked into a phenomenon that will be familiar to any TRD reader. As the video explains, Miami is in the midst of a skyscraper boom, with surging population and an increase in white collar jobs and corporate HQs relocating to “Wall Street South.” That’s happening despite increased risk from climate change events.
