Cherry’s new keyboard switch is inspired by the rare 1980s ‘Nixie’
Cherry’s latest mechanical keyboard switch is the MX Black Clear-Top. It’s a design that’s based on a rare linear switch that was produced briefly during the 1980s for Nixdorf keyboards, leading to them being nicknamed “Nixies” by enthusiasts. The retro switches, which are effectively a variant of the linear Cherry MX Black that use a heavier spring and clear, rather than black, plastic case, have since become a highly sought after collector’s item, prized for their supposed smoothness and rich sound.
Instagram won’t make an iPad app, but its web interface is getting better
Instagram’s CEO has made it clear that an iPad app isn’t a huge priority for the company, but it is at least doing something to make the big-screen experience better. Some people, including a few members of The Verge’s staff, have started noticing a slightly redesigned version of Instagram for the web, which features a navigation sidebar with links to pages like search, explore, messages, and notifications instead of having those as unlabeled buttons at the top.
Elon Musk will let you pay $8 to be a verified ‘lord’ on Twitter
Elon Musk has announced that a new version of Twitter Blue will include some sort of verification accessible for $8 per month in the US, with the price “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” He announced the shake-up of the premium service by saying that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”
Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint
Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today
Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever. Until now, the...
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Samsung is building an ‘8K’ ultrawide monitor to succeed its massive Odyssey Neo G9
Were Samsung’s jaw-dropping 49-inch Odyssey G9 and Neo G9 not enough monitor for you? Did the 55-inch swiveling cockpit that is the Odyssey Ark leave you cold? The electronics and semiconductor giant is preparing to announce an unprecedented 8K resolution version of its massive curved screen, AMD just revealed at its RDNA 3 GPU event.
How to watch AMD’s next-gen RDNA 3 GPU event
It’s November 3rd, which means it’s RDNA 3 day. AMD is ready to unveil its next line of powerful GPUs to the world in a livestream that promises “the next generation of AMD graphics” powered by AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. After months of teases and a Ryzen 7000 CPU launch, we’re about to see how AMD will compete with Nvidia’s RTX 40 series.
Xiaomi concept clips a full-size Leica lens onto a smartphone
Xiaomi’s new concept phone allows a full size Leica camera lens to be attached to the back of a prototype version of its 12S Ultra. The version of the smartphone released earlier this year is already notable for having a 1-inch-type camera sensor on its rear, which is far larger than those typically used in phones and more in line with what you might find in a compact standalone camera. Xiaomi’s new concept gives it both a secondary 1-inch sensor, as well as a full size lens to match.
Meta is testing a way to mint and sell NFTs on Instagram
Meta has announced that it’s testing minting and selling NFTs on Instagram, like you can with many traditional NFT marketplaces, with a “small group of creators in the US” getting access to the feature first. The company’s also expanding Instagram’s NFT showcase feature, which it recently made available to users in over 100 countries. The announcement comes among news of several new ways for creators to make money on its platforms.
Samsung Odyssey Ark review: curved and cursed
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is enormous. Using this 55-inch curved gaming monitor feels like being in VR, and turning it vertically is like looking up at a wave that’s about to topple me over. I have to take a few steps to the side just to be able to see who’s sitting across from me.
Level locks had a secret Thread radio this whole time
Level’s entire lineup of Bluetooth smart locks — best known for hardly looking like smart locks at all — have had hardware support for Thread this whole time and will soon be updated to support Matter over Thread. You love to see it. Level’s smart locks, which...
Nvidia’s cloud streaming GeForce Now service is currently 40 percent off
In case you missed it (because lord knows we did), Nvidia is currently running a sale on the Priority tier of its GeForce Now cloud game streaming service. Until November 20th, a six-month subscription to the tier costs $29.99, a 40 percent discount compared to the usual $49.99 price. The promotion is available to “new users and existing ones upgrading from a free or one-month Priority Membership, as well as for those who are on an active promotion or gift card,” according to Nvidia.
Google Play Android games now available on PC in beta
Google Play Games is launching in open beta in the US today, allowing anyone to try out a selection of Android games on PC. Google launched an initial beta of the software on Windows PCs earlier this year, but it was limited to Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Today’s launch sees the beta service expand to the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.
AMD’s next-gen RX 7900 XTX and XT GPUs start at $899, launch December 13th
AMD has announced its next generation of graphics cards, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, which are the first cards powered by its new architecture, RDNA 3. That means they use a chiplet design, similar to the company’s Ryzen processors. Both cards will launch on December 13th,...
Google plans giant AI language model supporting world’s 1,000 most spoken languages
Google has announced an ambitious new project to develop a single AI language model that supports the world’s “1,000 most spoken languages.” As a first step towards this goal, the company is unveiling an AI model trained on over 400 languages, which it describes as “the largest language coverage seen in a speech model today.”
Is everybody looking at your Google Calendar?
Actually, probably not — but it doesn’t hurt to check. We tell you how to make sure your Google Calendar isn’t set to public viewing, and how to make it available to just those people you want to share it with.
Disenchanted’s first trailer looks like all of Disney’s evil witch stories rolled into one
While Enchanted was a surprisingly inspired riff on the studio’s archetypical princess fairytales, Disenchanted, director Adam Shankman’s upcoming sequel to the movie, looks like a straightforward redux of Disney’s recent stories about witches fiddling with reality in its first trailer. Disenchanted continues the tale of Giselle Philip...
Fully kicks off its November site-wide sale with 20 percent off everything
Fully is joining the growing list of retailers kicking off their Black Friday-adjacent sales. It’s having a site-wide sale this month, taking 20 percent off everything ranging from standing desks to office chairs. Fully makes some of our favorite standing desks and accessories, and any opportunity to save on these home office essentials is worth checking out. Whether you prefer a 30 x 24-inch desk topper made of bamboo or a custom desktop that doubles as a whiteboard, Fully’s work-from-home staples are worth the price. This 20 percent discount also applies to all builds, along with any accessories you’d like to order, which range from powered grommets to help keep your cables under control to a bottle opener hidden underneath your desktop.
Netflix’s new cheaper plan with ads doesn’t work on Apple TV at launch
Netflix’s more affordable Basic with Ads plan goes live today in several countries, but there’s one popular streaming platform where you won’t be able to access it on day one: it’s not supported on the Apple TV. Thankfully, this is only temporary and should be resolved in the near future.
