ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 24

Eyes Open
3d ago

Moore will be a disaster. Never has been elected for anything. Wouldn't even pay his own water bill till it was made public. Why do Democrats continually vote for the very worst candidate

Reply
9
Maria Savastano Castellano
3d ago

Cox all the way, you got my vote. Moore will destroy Md if he's elected, he didn't pay his $21"000 water bill till it came out.Baltimore is ruined more crime and getting worse.

Reply
3
Biden gums dick
3d ago

Cox all the way...Maryland can't handle another disgrace like hogan...save Maryland vote republican

Reply(3)
8
Related
wypr.org

Maryland's early voting turnout was lower than last midterm election but mail-in more popular

After eight days of early voting across Maryland, state officials estimated more than 350,000 voters cast ballots by the time the dozens of early voting centers closed at 8 p.m. on Thursday. There are 4.1 million eligible voters statewide. Roughly 293,000 voters cast ballots at the centers during the first seven days which began on Oct. 27 and Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of state State Board of Elections, said she expected another 60,000 statewide on the last day,
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland's First District Race Proves to Be Contentious Battle

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks. A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists. Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Voting﻿ brisk on last day of early voting in Maryland

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Voting was brisk Thursday throughout Maryland as early voting wraps up. There were no lines to vote and plenty of parking during the day Thursday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, which is one of three early centers in Carroll County. "You come in...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore group 'Out for Justice' fights for inmate voting rights

A grassroots organization is demanding action and access to ensure incarcerated Maryland voters can vote. The Baltimore nonprofit Out for Justice is fighting for equal access to voting in jails and prisons across Maryland. "We are a group of individuals who are formerly incarcerated who have made it our life...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left

Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll

The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements

(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy