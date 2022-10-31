Read full article on original website
Eyes Open
3d ago
Moore will be a disaster. Never has been elected for anything. Wouldn't even pay his own water bill till it was made public. Why do Democrats continually vote for the very worst candidate
9
Maria Savastano Castellano
3d ago
Cox all the way, you got my vote. Moore will destroy Md if he's elected, he didn't pay his $21"000 water bill till it came out.Baltimore is ruined more crime and getting worse.
3
Biden gums dick
3d ago
Cox all the way...Maryland can't handle another disgrace like hogan...save Maryland vote republican
8
Related
'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday
Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.
wypr.org
Maryland's early voting turnout was lower than last midterm election but mail-in more popular
After eight days of early voting across Maryland, state officials estimated more than 350,000 voters cast ballots by the time the dozens of early voting centers closed at 8 p.m. on Thursday. There are 4.1 million eligible voters statewide. Roughly 293,000 voters cast ballots at the centers during the first seven days which began on Oct. 27 and Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of state State Board of Elections, said she expected another 60,000 statewide on the last day,
WBOC
Maryland's First District Race Proves to Be Contentious Battle
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks. A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists. Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and...
Wbaltv.com
Voting brisk on last day of early voting in Maryland
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Voting was brisk Thursday throughout Maryland as early voting wraps up. There were no lines to vote and plenty of parking during the day Thursday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, which is one of three early centers in Carroll County. "You come in...
WBOC
Biden to Stump for Md. Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore on Election Eve
BALTIMORE (CBS) - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate. The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election...
weaa.org
Election 2022 | Maryland Question 4, Marijuana Legalization Amendment
Question 4 asks: Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?. Dr. John Gallagher, Associate Professor, School of Social Work at Morgan State University joins Gabe Ortis to weigh in.
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore group 'Out for Justice' fights for inmate voting rights
A grassroots organization is demanding action and access to ensure incarcerated Maryland voters can vote. The Baltimore nonprofit Out for Justice is fighting for equal access to voting in jails and prisons across Maryland. "We are a group of individuals who are formerly incarcerated who have made it our life...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is widening in the state’s gubernatorial race one week from the midterms, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Tuesday found 52 percent of very likely voters supported...
Wbaltv.com
In-person early voter turnout, mail-in ballot returns highest in Baltimore County
With a week left until Election Day, voters in some areas of Maryland are making sure they get out early to beat the lines and cast their votes -- even in the rain. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Baltimore County is leading when...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
Augusta Free Press
Video: Are Virginia Republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls?
The Virginia NAACP is pressing Attorney General Jason Miyares to be more forthcoming on his Election Integrity Unit, which he says is an effort to prevent election cheating, but the NAACP thinks could be an effort to prevent people of color from voting. AFP editor Chris Graham explores the topic,...
Gov. Hogan announces new initiative to provide resources to Maryland veterans
Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a new initiative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the resources available to them and their families, called Operation Green Light.
Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll
The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements
(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
Voters weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana across Maryland
Recreational marijuana, whether it’s good or bad for the state, depends on who you talk to, but that’s going to be a key issue on the ballot next week.
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
WBOC
Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
