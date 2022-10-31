Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints Studio Would Be Interested in a New Harry Potter Movie
David Zaslav told Wall Street analysts that the studio is sitting on an enormous number of blockbuster franchises that need to be reactivated
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%
Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
Jennifer Lawrence Exits Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes Movie After Watching ‘The Dropout': ‘We Don’t Need to Redo That’
Jennifer Lawrence will no longer be playing Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s film “Bad Blood.”. Lawrence revealed the development during interviews with The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan for a profile he wrote on her for the publication, according to a tweet by the reporter.
Warner Bros. Execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to Receive Milestone Award at 2023 PGAs
The Producers Guild of America award's past recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron
Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in November 2022
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 and "Shaq" debut on the platform alongside the streaming debut of "Don't Worry Darling"
Lachlan Murdoch: ‘There’s No Certainty’ on Fox/News Corp Recombination
The Fox chief executive addresses the "why now" and how to use the balance sheets of both companies to fortify earnings
Why Netflix’s New Ad-Supported Tier Won’t Be Enough to Save the Once-Invincible Streamer | PRO Insight
In a saturated streaming market, Netflix cannot (and should not) bet on ads alone -- or continuously raising monthly subscription prices
Tampa Bay Times
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s new movie? A Tampa guy produced it.
TAMPA ― The movie “Meet Cute,” starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, is about a woman who uses a time machine to relive a first date until she gets it right. If the movie’s executive producer, Santosh Govindaraju, had a time machine, he’d travel to 1997, but not to fix or change anything.
AGBO Promotes Angela Russo-Otstot to Chief Creative Officer
Angela Russo-Otstot has been promoted to chief creative officer at AGBO, the film and television studio co-founded by Anthony and Joe Russo. Russo-Otstot, the company’s current president of creative, will continue to oversee development of all of AGBO’s projects. In her new role, she will expand her purview to physical production, marketing and story development and will still report to AGBO co-founder and vice chairman Mike Larocca.
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Lynne Ramsay Will Direct Her in ‘Die, My Love’
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she and Lynne Ramsay are planning to collaborate in film adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s “Die, My Love.”. The film is an intimate portrait of a woman in rural France who is driven to insanity amid marriage and motherhood. As of now, there’s no word on when the film will be released.
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America
TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Cover Their Tracks as the FBI Close in on Steve’s Murderer (Video)
The third and final season trailer for Netflix’s “Dead to Me” is finally here, and the stakes are high — like Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) — as the cops start sniffing out Steve’s (James Marsden) murderer and how the two women might factor into the crime.
‘Blockbuster’ EP Says It Would Have Been ‘Super Weird’ Not to Make Fun of Netflix (Video)
But Vanessa Ramos tells TheWrap Netflix was ‘pretty onboard’ with being roasted. What’s it like working at the last Blockbuster in existence? Well, it’s just like any other workplace comedy, really, except the employees have a bit of a distaste toward Netflix and its algorithms — which might be odd for a series that’s literally a Netflix original. But according to executive producer Vanessa Ramos, the streaming giant was more than onboard with poking fun at themselves; they encouraged it.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Review: Behind-the-Fame Doc Offers a Certain Level of Insight
In the first lines of the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the singer-actress-mogul-philanthropist–former Disney star promises the audience, “I’ll only tell you my darkest secrets.” It’s a big promise for what’s to come in this raw, intimate portrait, directed by Alek Keshishian, known for the groundbreaking behind-the-scenes documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare.”
Disney+’s ‘Andor’ Rises as Other Franchise Shows Slip in Demand | Chart
HBO's "House of the Dragon," Amazon's "The Rings of Power" and Marvel's "She-Hulk" fall in audience interest after their finales
‘Alaska Daily’ Casts ‘La Brea’ Actor Martin Sensmeier (Exclusive)
ABC’s “Alaska Daily” has cast “La Brea” actor Martin Sensmeier in a recurring guest role as Jindahaa, an Alaska Native PhD student and supportive boyfriend to Roz (Grace Dove), TheWrap has exclusively learned. He will first appear in Episode 6 of the Hilary Swank-starring journalist drama.
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy
When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
King Bach to Star in and Produce Action-Thriller Feature ‘Miles Ryder Part One’ for The Quad (Exclusive)
"Mortal Kombat's" Greg Russo to write the script for the feature, described as "John Wick" meets "Nobody"
‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi to Lead ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ for Sony Pictures Television
The actor will play a prisoner of warin the limited series based on Richard Flanagan's WWII novel
