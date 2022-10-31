ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%

Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s new movie? A Tampa guy produced it.

TAMPA ― The movie “Meet Cute,” starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, is about a woman who uses a time machine to relive a first date until she gets it right. If the movie’s executive producer, Santosh Govindaraju, had a time machine, he’d travel to 1997, but not to fix or change anything.
AGBO Promotes Angela Russo-Otstot to Chief Creative Officer

Angela Russo-Otstot has been promoted to chief creative officer at AGBO, the film and television studio co-founded by Anthony and Joe Russo. Russo-Otstot, the company’s current president of creative, will continue to oversee development of all of AGBO’s projects. In her new role, she will expand her purview to physical production, marketing and story development and will still report to AGBO co-founder and vice chairman Mike Larocca.
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Lynne Ramsay Will Direct Her in ‘Die, My Love’

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she and Lynne Ramsay are planning to collaborate in film adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s “Die, My Love.”. The film is an intimate portrait of a woman in rural France who is driven to insanity amid marriage and motherhood. As of now, there’s no word on when the film will be released.
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America

TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
‘Blockbuster’ EP Says It Would Have Been ‘Super Weird’ Not to Make Fun of Netflix (Video)

But Vanessa Ramos tells TheWrap Netflix was ‘pretty onboard’ with being roasted. What’s it like working at the last Blockbuster in existence? Well, it’s just like any other workplace comedy, really, except the employees have a bit of a distaste toward Netflix and its algorithms — which might be odd for a series that’s literally a Netflix original. But according to executive producer Vanessa Ramos, the streaming giant was more than onboard with poking fun at themselves; they encouraged it.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Review: Behind-the-Fame Doc Offers a Certain Level of Insight

In the first lines of the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the singer-actress-mogul-philanthropist–former Disney star promises the audience, “I’ll only tell you my darkest secrets.” It’s a big promise for what’s to come in this raw, intimate portrait, directed by Alek Keshishian, known for the groundbreaking behind-the-scenes documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare.”
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy

When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
