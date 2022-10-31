Lakers (2-5), Pelicans (4-3) Wednesday’s game in Southern California tipped off very late in the Central time zone, but New Orleans hoops fans should know by now to never turn off a Pelicans game vs. the Lakers, no matter the deficit. After outscoring the Lakers in the second half of every matchup last season, the Pelicans did so again Wednesday, but after having victory within their grasp, they couldn’t close it in clutch time. Los Angeles sank a semi-miraculous three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, then outplayed New Orleans in the extra five-minute period.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO