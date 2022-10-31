Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's House provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Related
NBA
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games
BROOKLYN — “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Increased workloads & impact of 2 new coaches
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Team drive-and-kick: The Boston Celtics. League-wide...
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II was reevaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia on Monday. Payton has been cleared to increase conditioning and on court activity in preparation to return to play. Payton will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and the upcoming six-game road trip at which a timeline for return to game action will be determined.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Lakers 120, Pelicans 117 (OT)
Lakers (2-5), Pelicans (4-3) Wednesday’s game in Southern California tipped off very late in the Central time zone, but New Orleans hoops fans should know by now to never turn off a Pelicans game vs. the Lakers, no matter the deficit. After outscoring the Lakers in the second half of every matchup last season, the Pelicans did so again Wednesday, but after having victory within their grasp, they couldn’t close it in clutch time. Los Angeles sank a semi-miraculous three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, then outplayed New Orleans in the extra five-minute period.
The morning after: Life isn't easy in the paint for Trail Blazers' Nurkic
The Bosnian Beast continues to battle down low while also looking to keep shooting from deep after 3-for-3 night. Life in the NBA as a big man isn't easy, especially being a 7-foot, 290-pound brute like Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. Common fouls against average-sized players are easy to spot, meanwhile those same fouls don't have the same impact against the Bosnian Beast. Still, Nurkic has powered through his whole career and has the past few games for Portland, scoring 20 points in an Oct. 21 win over Phoenix, 27 against Houston on Oct. 28 and 23 last night...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero leads 1st ranking of 2022-23
What have you done for them lately — that seemed to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s point in the postgame Tuesday night after scoring 34 points to spark Oklahoma City past the Orlando Magic and prize rookie Paolo Banchero. Beyond his scoring and shooting (12-for-18, 10-for-11 from the line), Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bright Lights with Bobby Manning
As the Cavs prepare for their rematch against the Boston Celtics, Justin and Carter are joined by Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal and Celtics on CLNS to preview Wednesday's game. They get into what makes this matchup so interesting, as well as where these teams stack up in the East.
NBA
Luka Doncic scorches Jazz, scores 30-plus for 7th straight game
With another 30-plus points on the ledger, Luka Doncic is entering near-uncharted scoring territory for a season-opening run. Doncic’s 33 points against the Jazz marked his seventh straight game above the 30-point plateau, joining only Jack Twyman (1959-60) and Wilt Chamberlain (’59-60, ’62-63) in NBA history. Chamberlain...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bol Bol, Royce O'Neale among Week 3 pickups
Week 2 of the fantasy hoops season is in the books, and hopefully, you were able to scoop up Trey Murphy III, who was only 31% rostered this time last week. He’s now 41st in per-game value thanks to some phenomenal play and injuries to Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Even Dennis Smith Jr. (who provided top-30 value in Week 2) looks to have staying power heading into Week 3 with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier still out of the lineup.
NBA
SPURS SIGN JORDAN HALL
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 2, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Hall. Hall, 6-8/220, appeared in four preseason games this year for the Spurs before being waived on Oct. 24. Prior to signing a two-way contract with San Antonio on Aug. 11, the 20-year-old forward suited up for the Spurs Summer League team and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games in Las Vegas. Hall spent his sophomore campaign last season at Saint Joseph’s, where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.23 steals on his way to being named to the All-Big 5 First Team.
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid misses game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness
Joel Embiid has missed his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said before that Embiid has the flu and has not been around...
NBA
Victor Wembanyama Watch continues on the NBA App
It’s been nearly a month since Victor Wembanyama lit up Las Vegas with a pair of jaw-dropping performances for his French club, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, in a two-game showcase against the G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and 6. From the hundreds of scouts in attendance to NBA superstars...
NBA
"We Can Beat Anybody" | Utah Begins Road Trip With Stop In Dallas Wednesday Night
It’s been quite a start to the season for the Jazz. After most national analysts pegged them as someone to be in the running for the worst record in the league, all Utah has done is prove that actions speak louder than words. The Jazz currently sit at 6-2...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Kings In Town For HEAT's Home Back-To-Back
The HEAT and Kings meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of December 9 in 2001. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad...
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time
The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA
Recap: Beal, Porzingis lead the way as Wizards top Sixers 121-111
The Wizards bounced back nicely from their home loss on Monday against the Sixers by coming out hard in Philly tonight, winning by a final score of 121-111. Kristaps Porzingis (30) and Bradley Beal (29) combined to score 59 points and lead the way for Washington. Joel Embiid was out...
NBA
Orlando Magic and PureCycle Team Up to Clean Up Orlando
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have already established an identity this season as a hard-nosed squad that competes night in and night out. Two key components of that makeup are their willingness to clean the glass and collect loose balls, ranking top 10 in the NBA in both of those categories.
NBA
Utah Jazz Mailbag | JP Chunga And Ryan Kostecka Answer Your Questions
Very few people saw this coming. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Jazz are playing like one of the top teams in the NBA. From Lauri Markkanen’s early All-Star potential, to Jordan Clarkson’s playmaking abilities, and head coach Will Hardy’s ability to get his players to buy in, Utah is making noise as one of the biggest surprises in the league.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.03.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 106, Hornets 88. (Bulls: 5-4, 3-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Green: 17pts. Hornets: Oubre: 24pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Hornets: Plumlee: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Hornets: Smith: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls bench outscored the Hornets reserves...
Comments / 1