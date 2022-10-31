Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies
Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Sailor Moon: Paris Hilton Brings the Icon to Life With Glam Cosplay
Sailor Moon is an icon to millions, and of course, the fans aren't short on love when it comes to the heroine. Ever since the scout debuted, Usagi – or Serena as many know here – has been an inspiration in every way. As it turns out, Paris Hilton wasn't immune to that charm, and the celebrity turned heads on social media this week when they posted photos of them in full Sailor Moon gear.
Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy
The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.
Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony's Journey in Cobra Kai and Reveals What He Hopes to Explore in Season 6
Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Hypes Denji's Big Dream Coming True
Chainsaw Man is making its way through its debut anime season, and the newest episode of the series has surprisingly brought Denji much closer to making his hilarious dream come true! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to a much different kind of action hero with Denji. Down on his luck and unwittingly brought into a fearsome world of devils, Denji doesn't really have any kind of grand dream that others fighting devils around him might have. All he's fighting for is the chance at a better life and to fondle a woman's bosom.
Darby and the Dead First Look Released
Hulu released the first look at Darby and the Dead, the upcoming teen supernatural fantasy film That stars Riele Downs (The Best Man Holiday) as the titular Darby Harper, Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho, Shazam! star Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs (IT: Chapter Two), and Genneya Walton (#BlackAF) along with familiar faces in Derek Luke, Tony Danza, and Wayne Knight. Darby and the Dead is directed by Silas Howard, whose directing credits include the new A League of Their Own TV series, The Afffiar, Pose, This Is Us, and Transparent, among many other works.
Harry Potter Star Daniel Radclliffe Breaks Silence on Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling
In recent years, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has become a divisive figure due to her controversial and transphobic comments, so much so that much of the cast of the Harry Potter film franchise, including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, have all spoken out denouncing the author. Radcliffe in particular published an open letter making his stance clear and now, Radcliffe is opening up about speaking out, telling IndieWire (via Variety) that it was important and not everyone in the franchise shares her beliefs and fans need to know that.
Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen to Get Netflix TV Show, The White Lotus Star Joins Cast
Believe it or not, Guy Ritchie's 2020 comedy thriller The Gentlemen is getting a spinoff TV series. The film received pretty good reviews upon its release nearly three years ago, and managed a decent haul at the box office, but hasn't exactly been in the conversation in the time since. It seems as though the film's popularity on Netflix earlier this year was enough to convince the streaming service it should be the home of the next chapter of the story.
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Plans Teased by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
A new era for DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced to be co-leading the newly-minted DC Studios. The imprint, which will be a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will have Gunn and Safran oversee the vast majority of films and HBO Max television shows inspired by DC's heroes and villains. The idea of DC having a concerted effort has led to fans becoming increasingly optimistic about what the future holds — and comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will surely strengthen that enthusiasm. During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran, and teased that the pair are hard at work to create "a more unified creative approach" for DC going forward.
Black Panther Producer Reveals Bad News for Disney+ Spinoff
Marvel introduced movie-goers to the world of Wakanda during the events of Black Panther, a fictional country that's since become a major locale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the expansive world-building brought forth by Ryan Coogler and his team of filmmakers, the Black Panther franchise quickly became a foundational building block of storytelling within the franchise, meaning it was inevitable the property would receive its own Disney+ at one point or another. While reports have suggested a Kingdom of Wakanda series could follow Danai Gurira's Okoye, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed in one recent interview the show isn't as far along as some would think.
Anne Hathaway Sheds Doubt on Sequel Plans for One of Her Greatest Movies Ever
While Anne Hathaway has made it clear that she wants to return to The Princess Diaries someday, the actress doesn't think all of her beloved films need the sequel treatment. The Devil Wears Prada, considered by many to be one of Hathaway's best movies, is one film that the star doesn't believe should be revisited, at least as a direct sequel. Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci made an impeccable cast, but a lot has changed since 2006.
