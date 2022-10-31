Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
From Drake to James Corden - celebrities and fans pay tribute to Takeoff
Rapper Takeoff, of US trio Migos, has died after a shooting in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday 1 November. The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. Fellow Migos member Quavo was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers
Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.
Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death
Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’
The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot
Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & Jeezy’s First Week Sales Are Here
Both Gangsta Grillz projects are expected to land in the top 10 on Billboard’s latest chart update. The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music. Last weekend, it was...
hotnewhiphop.com
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds
Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on Guwop's 1017 record label. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter. "Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped...
