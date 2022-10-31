Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Community Conversation on Justice Reform is to be held on Tuesday, November 15th
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is inviting interested parties for lunch and conversation on Justice Reform on Tuesday, November 15th at the Elks Lodge located at 400 N. Walnut St. in Bloomington. “This important discussion will inform the public on the many complexities of our local...
Indiana Daily Student
Gas leak reported near Seventh Street and Rose Avenue has been repaired
IU reported a gas leak near Seventh Street and Rose Avenue on the north sidewalk, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent just at 6:30 p.m. The gas leak has been repaired and the area is now open, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent at 8:52 p.m. Crews will remain in the area to complete work, but normal activities can resume.
in.gov
Gather ‘round the Table for Accessibility; Visit the Holiday Market; Sign up for Veteran’s 5k; and Get a Free Well Check
Bloomington, Ind. – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
korncountry.com
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: (4:19 p.m.): In a message sent to parents school officials announced Columbus East had regained power and regular in-person classes will resume Friday. “Power has been restored in the building at CEHS,” said a message sent to parents. “After school events Thursday and classes at...
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
North Split reopening likely delayed until early 2023
An INDOT spokesperson said supply-chain issues and labor shortages place a more realistic reopening date for the North Split to be sometime in early 2023.
korncountry.com
Columbus Festival of Lights Parade returns in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Red Arch Community (RAC) Events, Inc., led by Sarah Forbes, Amy Stoughton, and Crissy Riley, has announced it will organize/produce the re-branded Columbus Festival of Lights Parade for years to come. Because time is limited this year, the first RAC parade is set for Saturday, December 2, 2023.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
Columbus PD changes outside employment policy after WRTV investigation
The Columbus Police Department has changed its policy regarding administrative work hours following a WRTV Investigation that raised questions about officers working outside the department.
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station
Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
iustv.com
IU student speaks about difficulties with CAPS
Reese Kelem, a freshman at IU Bloomington studying animal behavior, recently tried to schedule her first appointment with CAPS. CAPS is the counseling and psychological services provided to students on campus through IU’s Student Health Center. Kelem struggled to book her first appointment with CAPS as cancellations cropped up.
WISH-TV
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
