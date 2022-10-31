ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

State: Proposed 'blue ammonia' plant could mean 350 new jobs

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — A startup company is considering southeast Louisiana’s Ascension Parish as a site for a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production facility that would create 350 jobs, the state economic development department said Monday.

The proposed facility being considered by Clean Hydrogen Works would produce “blue ammonia,” a clean energy feedstock in global markets, the department said.

The state said the process would involve carbon capture and sequestration processes to reduce emissions. Clean Hydrogen Works said it hopes to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2024. If the project proceeds, production would begin in 2027.

To attract the project, the state has prepared an incentive package that would include the services of its “FastStart” job training program. The company could also be eligible for the state’s industrial tax exemption and a $7 million performance-based award for infrastructure expenses.

“Louisiana’s emergence as a leader in the energy transition has attracted major investments from legacy companies as well as prospective investments from newer ventures like Clean Hydrogen Works, and that’s good news for our state,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in the state news release.

