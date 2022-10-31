ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US women's coach names roster for 2 games against Germany

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36usbg_0itYJlSq00

Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women’s roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team’s recent games in Europe with a knee injury.

Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck, who also missed the Americans’ losses earlier this month to England and Spain, were also named to the 24-player roster. Goalkeeper Adrianna France earned her first call-up since last year.

Morgan, who won the Golden Boot in the National Women’s Soccer League with 15 goals this season for the San Diego Wave, needs two more appearances to become the 13th player to play in 200 games for the U.S.

The U.S., No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, finishes the year with matches against Germany on Nov. 10 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Nov. 13 at Harrison, New Jersey. Its current two-game skid is its first in 5 1/2 years.

Germany, ranked No. 3, was the runner-up to England at the Women’s Euros. Both the U.S. and and Germany are in the field for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“These are the kinds of games that help our World Cup preparation in many ways and these 180 minutes to end our schedule this year are going to be extremely valuable for the players and coaches,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “It will be good to get some players back on the roster and we’re all expecting these games to be very competitive and entertaining for fans.”

The U.S. roster by position, with club affiliation:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 5

Mmetro metro
2d ago

I second that motion& lose every match, may their time in the tournament be over before it starts!!!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
NBC Sports

U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship

A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
FanBuzz

Group of Death: Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Earns the Feared Title?

The FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this November, and there was much hype surrounding the draw for the tournament's group stage. The World Cup draw takes each potential 32 teams and divides them into eight groups of four. Each nation is drawn from a pot based on its current world ranking and divvied accordingly. Only one of those gets to call itself the Group of Death.
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
thecomeback.com

Troubling video emerges in latest Hope Solo arrest

The body camera footage from Hope Solo’s arrest back in March in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina has surfaced, and it does not paint the United States women’s soccer legend in a flattering light. The video shows police yanking Hope Solo from her SUV after they...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
The Associated Press

Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
ESPN

2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
Reuters

Soccer-Schmeichel says Denmark are riding momentum into the World Cup

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the national team are riding a wave of momentum and pride into the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old, who moved to French side Nice in the close season after a long spell at Leicester City, will participate in his second World Cup, hoping to improve on Denmark's last-16 exit at Russia 2018.
ESPN

Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
The Independent

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
The Associated Press

US to start 2026 World Cup prep against Serbia, Colombia

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia in the Los Angeles area in January. The U.S. will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and meet Colombia three days later in Carson, California, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen exchange four goals in second half

Barcelona were not having things all their own way in the Czech Republic, despite their 2-0 lead at half-time. That had some correspondence with the scoreline less than ten minutes into the second half. On his debut, teenage midfielder Pablo Torre conceded a penalty. Viktoria forward Chory had the chance to equalise from close range when Torre brought him down. Vaclav Pilar made no mistake from the spot.
ESPN

Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
102.5 The Bone

Women's soccer win: NWSL championship boasts most-viewed match in league history

Ratings continue to prove that when women’s sports are broadcast on television, people will watch. The National Women's Soccer League title game was broadcast on primetime television for the first time ever on Saturday, and an average of 915,000 viewers tuned in. This is a record 71% increase over last year's number of viewers and the most-viewed match in the history of the NWSL, CBS said. The game was also Paramount Plus' most-streamed NWSL match ever.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy