VikingsTerritory

Not Everyone Is Sold on the T.J. Hockenson Trade

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a stunning trade on Tuesday, onboarding tight end T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade

Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
VikingsTerritory

Why Does Kicking Always Crush the Vikings?

Remember way back when Gary Anderson missed the game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons? Of course, you do. Minnesota Vikings fans have that pain burned into their memory. Why does it continue to be a problem, though?. Coming into this season, there was talk...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
VikingsTerritory

Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.

Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
VikingsTerritory

Pat McAfee Loves the Vikings, You Should Too

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a media titan and his soundbites often draw national attention. In a recent show he discussed the hot start for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s hard to not get behind his emotions. There’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t expected...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings MVP May Not Be Justin Jefferson

Poll any Minnesota Vikings fan, obsessed or casual, and she’ll explain why wideout Justin Jefferson is the team’s MVP. And while she wouldn’t be wildly off base with the assertion, a different Vikings player is quietly prosecuting the case for team MVP in 2022. That’s Za’Darius Smith,...
VikingsTerritory

Are The Vikings Truly Contenders?

After a somewhat convincing win against the Cardinals, who are better than their record, it’s time to have the contender conversation. The Minnesota Vikings stand at 6-1 and seemingly have the NFC North locked up. This leaves us with one question, are the Vikings truly contenders?. The national media...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Podcast: Scary Smith

Coming into the season, Sam and I did a prediction podcast episode. I don’t think either of us thought Minnesota would be sitting at 6-1, but here we are. Both of us are happy to be wrong. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – our humble Vikings podcast – we offer a very brief assessment of the most recent game.
VikingsTerritory

Bookends Benefitting Vikings Big Time

There was a time not long ago when the Minnesota Vikings offensive line had more holes than swiss cheese. With a relatively immobile quarterback under center, that was never going to be a recipe for success. The development from a second-year left tackle has been amazing, though, and weakness is becoming a strength.
VikingsTerritory

Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38

Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
VikingsTerritory

Once-Promising Viking Hits ‘Lame Duck’ Fate

The Minnesota Vikings received a jolt at tight end this week, engineering a deal for T.J. Hockenson with the Detroit Lions. And because Hockenson is only 25 years old, his addition to the Vikings depth chart spells a ‘lame duck’ fate for incumbent TE1 Irv Smith. The Vikings...
VikingsTerritory

Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

