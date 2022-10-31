Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Black Belt Treasures to hold holiday market at Pebble Hill in Auburn
Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center will host a holiday market at Pebble Hill (also known as the Scott-Yarbrough House) in Auburn on Dec. 3. The market features live demonstrations, live music, refreshments and children's crafts. Also featured will be artists such as Betty Anderson from Wilcox County, Homer Johnson from Macon County, Laura Spencer from Dallas County and others.
