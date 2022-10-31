ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
DELPHI, IN
fox32chicago.com

Delphi murder case: Suspect moved to state prison, judge recuses himself

DELPHI, Ind. - An Indiana judge moved the Delphi murder suspect out of county jail and into the state prison on Thursday, and then the judge recused himself from the case. A court spokesperson says the judge does not have to explain why he is recusing himself. The Indiana Supreme Court will now appoint another judge from outside the county to take over.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS

For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

State Police announce arrest of Richard Allen in connection with Delphi killings

Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff and the Carroll County Prosecutor announced the arrest of Richard Allen, a 50-year old from Delphi, in connection with the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in 2017. Allen was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with two counts of murder. He is currently being held without bond at the White County Jail. The probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors remains sealed by a judge to uphold the integrity of further investigation, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said, "We haven't closed the door on this investigation," while acknowledging it's unusual for more information in a murder case not to be released. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 13, while the trial date is set as March 20.
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Arrest Made In Abby And Libby Murder Investigation

A press conference this (Monday) morning confirmed what anonymous sources said over the weekend concerning the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German. Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland announced Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of murder in connection with the case. The probable cause affidavit is sealed, and McLeland said “today is not that day” to release details as to what role Allen played in the girls’ deaths. A pre-trial hearing has been set for January 13th and a tentative trial date is scheduled for March 20th 2023 at 9 am.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - There are still more questions than answers at this point in the investigation into the killings of Libby German and Abigail Williams. This is largely due to the fact that court documents that would usually inform the public as to why a suspect has been arrested have been sealed by the court.
DELPHI, IN
