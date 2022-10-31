Read full article on original website
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murder case: Suspect moved to state prison, judge recuses himself
DELPHI, Ind. - An Indiana judge moved the Delphi murder suspect out of county jail and into the state prison on Thursday, and then the judge recused himself from the case. A court spokesperson says the judge does not have to explain why he is recusing himself. The Indiana Supreme Court will now appoint another judge from outside the county to take over.
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Delphi man charged in 2017 killing of 2 teen girls
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, has been charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams, police said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS
For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
ABC7 Chicago
Richard Allen, charged with 2017 Delphi murders, held on $20 million bond
DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- Richard Allen, who has been charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana, has been ordered held on $20 million bond for two counts of felony murder. Allen was taken into custody last week, one week after investigators searched his...
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
State Police announce arrest of Richard Allen in connection with Delphi killings
Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff and the Carroll County Prosecutor announced the arrest of Richard Allen, a 50-year old from Delphi, in connection with the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in 2017. Allen was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with two counts of murder. He is currently being held without bond at the White County Jail. The probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors remains sealed by a judge to uphold the integrity of further investigation, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said, "We haven't closed the door on this investigation," while acknowledging it's unusual for more information in a murder case not to be released. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 13, while the trial date is set as March 20.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made In Abby And Libby Murder Investigation
A press conference this (Monday) morning confirmed what anonymous sources said over the weekend concerning the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German. Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland announced Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of murder in connection with the case. The probable cause affidavit is sealed, and McLeland said “today is not that day” to release details as to what role Allen played in the girls’ deaths. A pre-trial hearing has been set for January 13th and a tentative trial date is scheduled for March 20th 2023 at 9 am.
WNDU
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - There are still more questions than answers at this point in the investigation into the killings of Libby German and Abigail Williams. This is largely due to the fact that court documents that would usually inform the public as to why a suspect has been arrested have been sealed by the court.
Who is Richard Allen, suspect in hiking trail homicides of Indiana teens?
Richard Matthew Allen, the primary suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years.
wrtv.com
Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old Attica girl
ATTICA — The Silver Alert issued for a missing 12-year-old from Attica has been canceled, according to Indiana State Police. ISP did not provide additional details.
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
