KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Budget office director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said. Noble says the updated...
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month
After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget
The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
Local families left hanging after hired contractor suddenly files for bankruptcy
Several local families are about to lose thousands of dollars to one contractor. Shane Solomon, Hugh Lyon and Evan Wahlman paid Thomas Weems and his business, Elite Custom Homes and Construction in Puyallup, to remodel their homes. Now Weems and his business are filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a...
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
KUOW
Seattle is suing marketing firm over opioid crisis
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is suing McKinsey & Co., a firm that worked with opioid producers Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson. McKinsey and Co. worked as a consulting firm for the pharmaceutical companies as they marketed opioid drugs like OxyContin, starting in 2007. Seattle filed its lawsuit on...
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
pullmanradio.com
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
President of grocery worker union concerned over Kroger, Albertsons merger
SEATTLE — It has been more than two weeks since the announcement that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge. The more than $20 billion deal would allow Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores, to acquire Albertsons, which owns Safeway stores. The deal still needs federal regulatory approval.
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What’s next?
Do any restrictions remain in place? Can I still get tests and vaccines? How do I protect myself from the virus?
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
