Seattle, WA

KUOW

Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook

There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Budget office director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said. Noble says the updated...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month

After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget

The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle is suing marketing firm over opioid crisis

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is suing McKinsey & Co., a firm that worked with opioid producers Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson. McKinsey and Co. worked as a consulting firm for the pharmaceutical companies as they marketed opioid drugs like OxyContin, starting in 2007. Seattle filed its lawsuit on...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday

Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009

It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

