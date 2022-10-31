Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
nbc25news.com
Local Clerk's offices prepare for the expected big wave of absentee ballots
FLINT, Mich. — Election day is one week away. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said nearly 2 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots. Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk and Flint Township's Clerk both said they expect to see a big turnout when it comes to absentee voting and say they're prepared for it.
WNEM
MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
nbc25news.com
Election lawsuit filed against Flint by GOP thrown out, says AG
FLINT, Mich. - The Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint late last week for not having enough republican election workers, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The Michigan Republican Party filed a lawsuit last week against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed...
Genesee County District Court reopens to public
FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Molina Healthcare to donate 1,000 coats to Flint residents on Saturday
FLINT, MI – Those in need can receive a free coat in Flint on Saturday. Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in conjunction with Molina Healthcare of Michigan, will distribute 1,000 new coats at Carriage Town Ministries, 605 Garland St. The coat distribution was made possible through a $25,000 donation from...
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
nbc25news.com
Two additional 'airdrop' threats made at Atherton Community Schools, school to remain open
BURTON, Mich. - Atherton Community Schools announced Thursday that they were alerted to another "airdrop" message threatening school violence. According to the statement, just after 11:00 a.m., the high school administration was alerted of the airdrop message. Superintendent Ploof says Burton Police were contacted immediately and the building was put...
fox2detroit.com
Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
nbc25news.com
Man pleads guilty to brandishing firearm while committing carjackings
FLINT, Mich. - A 20-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two car jackings, one where he held a gun to a woman's head, and another where he beat a woman causing severe injuries. The United States Department of Justice says that Darian Welch plead guilty to the two incidents...
nbc25news.com
Whitmer, Dixon hold rallies in final stretch before midterm election
MIDLAND, Mich. — Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon, was campaigning in Midland Wednesday night. On November 2, Dixon focused on two important policy changes for the state she hopes to bring as Michigan's Governor—those changes being towards education and family. “We have got to get our schools back...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood
Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says
Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo's last-second lawsuit aims to stop absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan's Blackest city. The post Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says appeared first on NewsOne.
WNEM
Genesee County Neighborhood Watch on patrol for Halloween
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air. It’s a cause Farrar has taken to heart because of her father.
nbc25news.com
Untreated sewage discharges into City of Midland's storm sewer system
MIDLAND, Mich. — The City of Midland Wastewater Plant notified the public that 9,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into the city's storm sewer system. On November 1, just after 2:30 p.m., a contractor was boring an underground line and hit a city sanitary sewer network. This resulted in untreated sewage leaking into the storm sewer network.
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
Detroit News
Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash
After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
