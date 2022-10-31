ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Local Clerk's offices prepare for the expected big wave of absentee ballots

FLINT, Mich. — Election day is one week away. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said nearly 2 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots. Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk and Flint Township's Clerk both said they expect to see a big turnout when it comes to absentee voting and say they're prepared for it.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Election lawsuit filed against Flint by GOP thrown out, says AG

FLINT, Mich. - The Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint late last week for not having enough republican election workers, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The Michigan Republican Party filed a lawsuit last week against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Genesee County District Court reopens to public

FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
fox2detroit.com

Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Man pleads guilty to brandishing firearm while committing carjackings

FLINT, Mich. - A 20-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two car jackings, one where he held a gun to a woman's head, and another where he beat a woman causing severe injuries. The United States Department of Justice says that Darian Welch plead guilty to the two incidents...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Whitmer, Dixon hold rallies in final stretch before midterm election

MIDLAND, Mich. — Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon, was campaigning in Midland Wednesday night. On November 2, Dixon focused on two important policy changes for the state she hopes to bring as Michigan's Governor—those changes being towards education and family. “We have got to get our schools back...
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood

Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee County Neighborhood Watch on patrol for Halloween

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air. It’s a cause Farrar has taken to heart because of her father.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Untreated sewage discharges into City of Midland's storm sewer system

MIDLAND, Mich. — The City of Midland Wastewater Plant notified the public that 9,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into the city's storm sewer system. On November 1, just after 2:30 p.m., a contractor was boring an underground line and hit a city sanitary sewer network. This resulted in untreated sewage leaking into the storm sewer network.
MIDLAND, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash

After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy