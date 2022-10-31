Read full article on original website
Related
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Boys Soccer: North 1, Group 3 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2
Killian Yombor scored the only goal of the game for fifth-seeded Morris Hills as it upset top-seeded Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, by advancing 8-7 in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie. Erick Cortes recorded the assist on the goal and Dharm Desai made 10...
Moler’s three goals lead Millville past Vineland - Field Hockey recap
Millville’s Alexis Moler scored three goals to lead her team to a 5-1 victory over Vineland in Vineland. Moler broke up a scoreless game in the second quarter for Millville. Teammates Cameron Price and Emerson Lewis also tallied one goal. Price also added two assists. Goalie Arisdelsi Acevedo had...
Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig
Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Girls Tennis: Andrewes, first doubles win in all-Haddonfield Colonial Conf. finals
The Colonial Conference girls tennis tournament finally finished on Wednesday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Both the singles and doubles finals pitted Haddonfield’s first and second singles against Haddonfield’s first and second doubles. The same coincidence also took place last season.
Girls Tennis: Takeaways from the last-standing county/conf. tourneys of the 2022 season
Just like the rest of the season, county and conference tournaments have come to close. And Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3, here are eight final takeaways, one from the last batch of tournaments.
Pascack Valley over Glen Rock - North 1, Group 2 boys soccer semifinals recap
Shane Feder netted two goals for third-seeded Pascack Valley in its 3-0 win over second-seeded Glen Rock in the North 1, Group 2 semifinals in Glen Rock. Steven Gifford added one goal in the victory and Julian Pilet recorded five saves in the shutout. Pascack Valley will play at top-seeded Ramsey in final round on Saturday.
Gymnastics: Previewing the NJSIAA Sectional Championships, 2022
The march toward the season’s biggest meets begins on Saturday, with NJSIAA Sectional Championships set to be contested at four sites around the state. Ridgewood, Hillsborough, Manalapan, and Southern Regional will host the state’s top teams and individuals, all whom will be seeking berths in the state championships set for next week.
High school football scoreboard: Second round of playoffs across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football playoff games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Friday NORTH 1, GROUP 1 ...
HS football: Complete public sectional semifinals preview
The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game. We take a look at the road to the...
Rutgers Basketball names team captains
Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
HS football picks: Who’ll win public semifinals, non-public 1st round playoff games
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County...
Girls Tennis: Saavedra, Mainland dubs capture Cape-Atlantic League Tournament crowns
The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament began last Thursday and next two days of action were pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Vineland High. Lorena Saavedra defeated Absegami’s Olivia Hughes in the singles final, 6-3, 6-2. Mainland’s Marlee Campbell and Elizabeth Ong together captured the doubles title against Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega of host Vineland, 6-1, 6-0.
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0