ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1

Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig

Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Previewing the NJSIAA Sectional Championships, 2022

The march toward the season’s biggest meets begins on Saturday, with NJSIAA Sectional Championships set to be contested at four sites around the state. Ridgewood, Hillsborough, Manalapan, and Southern Regional will host the state’s top teams and individuals, all whom will be seeking berths in the state championships set for next week.
NJ.com

HS football: Complete public sectional semifinals preview

The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game. We take a look at the road to the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball names team captains

Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Saavedra, Mainland dubs capture Cape-Atlantic League Tournament crowns

The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament began last Thursday and next two days of action were pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Vineland High. Lorena Saavedra defeated Absegami’s Olivia Hughes in the singles final, 6-3, 6-2. Mainland’s Marlee Campbell and Elizabeth Ong together captured the doubles title against Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega of host Vineland, 6-1, 6-0.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy