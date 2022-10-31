Mother and daughter at least agreed on one thing. At the start of the season, they didn’t think the Schalick High field hockey team would be playing in the postseason. “Honestly, in the beginning of the season, right off the bat, I had hope,” senior co-captain Emmi Cheesman said. “But then we went into a round-robin tournament, and I was like, ‘Ooo, maybe not.’ But I am glad that we did get here, because the bond I have with these girls is unmatchable.”

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO