Field Hockey: North, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: OT goal sends underdog to semis (PHOTOS)
Kaitlyn Harding scored in overtime to give fifth-seeded Newton a 2-1 win in overtime over fourth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Stanhope. Newton next takes on top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinals on Nov. 7.
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County...
Field Hockey South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps: Frenzy finishes galore (PHOTOS)
Jordyn Pepper tallied four goals to give fifth-seeded Robbinsville a 6-5 comeback win over 13th-seeded Haddon Heights in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Robbinsville. Robbinsville next goes to top-seeded Point Pleasant Borough, No. 7 in the Nj.com Top 20, for the semifinals on Monday.
Hackettstown heads to semifinal in win over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap
Third-seeded Hackettstown relied on a plethora of goal-scorers to move on to the semifinals of the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament, with a dominant 7-0 win over 11th-seeded Hopewell Valley, in Hackettstown. Brynn Otto, Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller all had two goals each for Hackettstown (16-5)....
Overtime win worth the price for Haddonfield field hockey sophomore Ava Poliafico
Ava Poliafico burst into tears almost as quickly as her thumbnail burst into a cloud of blood. Less than a minute later, the Haddonfield sophomore began waiting impatiently while her coaches and the athletic trainers cleaned up her hand and stopped the bleeding. Poliafico was already plotting her return.
Three Sisco goals send West Essex to semifinals - field hockey recap
Sophia Sisco scored a hat-trick as first-seeded West Essex beat nintu-seeded West Morris 8-0 in the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament quarterfinals, in North Caldwell. Adelaide Minnella, Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney all fired home for West Essex (17-3-1) in addition to Sisco’s stellar performance. Cassie...
Gymnastics: Previewing the Central Jersey Championships, 2022
The NJSIAA Central Jersey Championships will take place at Manalapan High School at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Some of the top teams from Monmouth and Ocean will be on display and fighting for a championship. The State Team Championships will be held on Nov. 10 at Brick Memorial. There will...
Boys Soccer: North 1, Group 3 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2
Killian Yombor scored the only goal of the game for fifth-seeded Morris Hills as it upset top-seeded Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, by advancing 8-7 in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie. Erick Cortes recorded the assist on the goal and Dharm Desai made 10...
Fort Lee wins first Ivy title since 1983, defeats Teaneck - football recap
Fort Lee won its first Ivy Division title since 1983, defeating Teaneck 28-19 in Fort Lee. A clash of two programs in fine form saw Fort Lee (8-1) snap Teaneck’s seven-game winning streak, with Fort Lee capturing another milestone unbroken from the 80′s- their first eight-win season since 1985.
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: Upset special sets up rematch
Natalie McGivern scored three goals to lead second-seeded West Deptford to a 4-2 victory against seventh-seeded Woodstown in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in West Deptford. Emerson Goldberg also scored for West Deptford (15-4-1), which outscored Woods (10-5-4) in the second and third quarters, 3-0.
Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey
Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Schalick field hockey eliminated by top-seeded Collingswood in SJG1 (PHOTOS)
Mother and daughter at least agreed on one thing. At the start of the season, they didn’t think the Schalick High field hockey team would be playing in the postseason. “Honestly, in the beginning of the season, right off the bat, I had hope,” senior co-captain Emmi Cheesman said. “But then we went into a round-robin tournament, and I was like, ‘Ooo, maybe not.’ But I am glad that we did get here, because the bond I have with these girls is unmatchable.”
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Boys cross-country: Previewing the Group Championships, 2022
Holmdel Park will be the premier spot for New Jersey cross-country on Saturday as NJSIAA Group Championships have arrived, with the Meet of Champions drawing even closer. With all teams in the group championships having to qualify at sectionals, teams come in hot and ready to give their best in hopes of capturing a state title.
essexnewsdaily.com
Top-seeded Irvington HS football team defeats Sayreville in playoffs, will host Northern Highlands in the sectional semifinals
IRVINGTON, NJ — The top-seeded Irvington High School football team defeated eighth-seeded Sayreville, 38-7, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs at the IHS football field on Friday night, Oct. 28. The Blue Knights, seeking their...
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Uh, oh: Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood leaves with injury in game vs. Oilers
Bad news for Devils fans. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who has a history of lower body injuries, abruptly exited his start against the Oilers on Thursday with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the second period. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in the contest. Before leaving, Blackwood had 16 saves on 18 shots in 28 minutes, 41 seconds of play.
Jalen Hurts overcomes sacks, fumbles to lead Eagles past Texans in Houston homecoming
HOUSTON – Sockless in silver sneakers, Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, hurried out of the visitors’ locker room deep inside NRG Stadium’s bowels, turned left, pulled his black roller suitcase and strode alongside a Houston Police Officer wearing a bullet proof vest. “Where my folks at?” Hurts...
