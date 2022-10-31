ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

NJ.com

Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey

Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Schalick field hockey eliminated by top-seeded Collingswood in SJG1 (PHOTOS)

Mother and daughter at least agreed on one thing. At the start of the season, they didn’t think the Schalick High field hockey team would be playing in the postseason. “Honestly, in the beginning of the season, right off the bat, I had hope,” senior co-captain Emmi Cheesman said. “But then we went into a round-robin tournament, and I was like, ‘Ooo, maybe not.’ But I am glad that we did get here, because the bond I have with these girls is unmatchable.”
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys cross-country: Previewing the Group Championships, 2022

Holmdel Park will be the premier spot for New Jersey cross-country on Saturday as NJSIAA Group Championships have arrived, with the Meet of Champions drawing even closer. With all teams in the group championships having to qualify at sectionals, teams come in hot and ready to give their best in hopes of capturing a state title.
essexnewsdaily.com

Top-seeded Irvington HS football team defeats Sayreville in playoffs, will host Northern Highlands in the sectional semifinals

IRVINGTON, NJ — The top-seeded Irvington High School football team defeated eighth-seeded Sayreville, 38-7, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs at the IHS football field on Friday night, Oct. 28. The Blue Knights, seeking their...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Uh, oh: Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood leaves with injury in game vs. Oilers

Bad news for Devils fans. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who has a history of lower body injuries, abruptly exited his start against the Oilers on Thursday with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the second period. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in the contest. Before leaving, Blackwood had 16 saves on 18 shots in 28 minutes, 41 seconds of play.
