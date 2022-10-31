Read full article on original website
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad.
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game on today? (11/3/22) Watch NFL Week 9 vs. Texans on Amazon Prime | Time, TV
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Davis Mills, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (11/3/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon Prime Video.
NFL Week 9 picks: Buffalo Bills-New York Jets predictions | Will Zach Wilson bounce back?
The Jets had a chance to establish themselves as true playoff contenders in the AFC last week against the Patriots, but they let it slip away. In ugly fashion. A killer of a penalty by the defense, a series of horrible decisions by Zach Wilson, and even some special teams blunders meant the end of the Jets’ four-game winning streak.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. A source...
Ravens’ John Harbaugh says ex-Eagles receiver is ‘possibility’ to play
DeSean Jackson seems to be settling in with the Ravens. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver signed with Baltimore a couple weeks back. Here's what Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson, via Pro Football Talk:. "First of all, I'll just...
Giants injury update: As they heal during bye, how soon could Kenny Golladay, others return?
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week and will push for a playoff spot in the final nine games. But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team.
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
Giants add wide receiver from Joe Schoen’s former team 1 day after trade deadline
Joe Schoen could not find a suitable partner in his bid to add a wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Giants general manager did find an opportunity to bring in a familiar player at the position Wednesday. The Giants claimed 6-foot-4, 210-pound Isaiah Hodgins after the lanky...
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Giants report card: Handful of As, but also some average to low positional grades
The Giants reached their nicely timed bye week at what used to be the halfway point of the season until the owners decided to add a 17th regular-season game to their bank accounts. Since we can’t do a full team evaluation at halftime of their next game against the Houston Texans, we’ll hand out our mid-term report cards right now.
Commanders for sale: Potential bidders include A-list celebrities
Who's getting ready to show Daniel Snyder the money?. That's the question that has the NFL buzzing after the Washington Commanders announced this week Snyder is preparing to sell his team, or at least a minority share in it. Bloomberg...
Eagles move to 8-0 behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, run game in sloppy 29-17 win over Texans | Observations
HOUSTON – When the Eagles ran on the field at NRG Stadium Thursday night to take on the Houston Texans, they were expected to win the game easily, with many Eagles fans hoping they would have the chance to flip the channel and watch the Phillies play the Houston Astros in the World Series. After all, the Texans were entering the game with a 1-5-1 record.
As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’
Criticism since his reckless, three-interception performance in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson has been ripped for his poor decision-making, which played a huge part in the Jets squandering a winnable game against their most hated adversary. Pundits are openly saying that Wilson is holding the Jets back, and some fans are doubting that last year’s No. 2 overall pick is the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade
Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
Eagles think being 8-0 is ‘special’ but are on to ‘bigger and better things’
HOUSTON – The Eagles players, staff, and members of the front office were going mulling through the compact visitor’s locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston. Even though it was not as spacious as the one at Lincoln Financial Field, the team did not let it stop them from being in a jovial mood.
Giants need to win next 2 games if they are going to end 5-year playoff drought
Nine games stand between the Giants and a spot in the postseason, that place they have not been since 2016. Thanks to their surprising 6-2 start that included wins over the first-place Tennessee Titans and the first-place Baltimore Ravens, the Giants have put themselves in great position coming out of their bye week next Sunday.
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
