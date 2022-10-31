ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77

Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Giants report card: Handful of As, but also some average to low positional grades

The Giants reached their nicely timed bye week at what used to be the halfway point of the season until the owners decided to add a 17th regular-season game to their bank accounts. Since we can’t do a full team evaluation at halftime of their next game against the Houston Texans, we’ll hand out our mid-term report cards right now.
Eagles move to 8-0 behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, run game in sloppy 29-17 win over Texans | Observations

HOUSTON – When the Eagles ran on the field at NRG Stadium Thursday night to take on the Houston Texans, they were expected to win the game easily, with many Eagles fans hoping they would have the chance to flip the channel and watch the Phillies play the Houston Astros in the World Series. After all, the Texans were entering the game with a 1-5-1 record.
As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’

Criticism since his reckless, three-interception performance in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson has been ripped for his poor decision-making, which played a huge part in the Jets squandering a winnable game against their most hated adversary. Pundits are openly saying that Wilson is holding the Jets back, and some fans are doubting that last year’s No. 2 overall pick is the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade

Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
