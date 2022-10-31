Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border
EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol attacked by flagpole-wielding immigrant in El Paso: CBP
AUSTIN, Texas — Border Patrol agents in El Paso used force to drive a group of Venezuelans out of the United States and back toward the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez in a tense scene on Monday, according to a new report. Video taken by the El Paso Times...
KFOX 14
Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
KFOX 14
25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Assistant DA withdraws from Walmart shooting case amid DA office crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, sent a letter to the judge presiding over the Walmart case saying he is withdrawing from the Walmart shooting case. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. In his letter he said:. While it...
KVIA
Las Cruces man who attacked off-duty Border Patrol agent with machete sentenced
EL PASO, Texas -- A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking relating to a June 2017 attack against an off-duty Border Patrol Agent in El Paso. Fernando Angel Puga, 37, was found guilty in the attack back in May. According to...
KVIA
Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
KVIA
Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
Scheduling hearing has been set in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The next step in the process to remove embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office has been set. A scheduling hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 346th District Court. This case is set for a jury trial beginning March 13, 2023. At […]
KFOX 14
Last day of early voting in Texas, El Paso County sees low voter turnout
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
KVIA
The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
KFOX 14
Should El Paso's embattled District Attorney resign?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The moment of truth for El Paso's District Attorney has arrived. The county attorney has now decided to proceed with a trial to determine if Yvonne Rosales should be recalled. At the heart of the issue, is the fact that about 900 criminal cases...
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott, El Paso leaders announce opening of new Spectrum service center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
KFOX 14
El Paso looks to motivate home buyers to purchase in downtown, westside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
El Paso News
NMSU leading study to keep pecans from going to waste
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is leading a multistate research project designed to figure out how to keep pecans from becoming inedible and unsellable. A condition known as vivipary, or the premature germination of nuts on trees, has resulted in some regions in Mexico losing...
KFOX 14
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
Comments / 0