El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Should El Paso's embattled District Attorney resign?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The moment of truth for El Paso's District Attorney has arrived. The county attorney has now decided to proceed with a trial to determine if Yvonne Rosales should be recalled. At the heart of the issue, is the fact that about 900 criminal cases...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

NMSU leading study to keep pecans from going to waste

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is leading a multistate research project designed to figure out how to keep pecans from becoming inedible and unsellable. A condition known as vivipary, or the premature germination of nuts on trees, has resulted in some regions in Mexico losing...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
EL PASO, TX

