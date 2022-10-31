Read full article on original website
WHSV
Seasonal donating during inflation: doing more while spending less
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season of giving, but with high inflation rates and tighter budgets, some may find it difficult to go the extra mile this year. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Director of Development Jim Sacco said donating does not have to cost you extra. Sacco said you may find some unopened items around your home like hand soap, body wash and diapers could be options to give back.
visitstaunton.com
Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton
The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
WHSV
Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
WHSV
Christmas Wonderland fundraising for the gift of summer camp
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The countdown is on for Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland in Waynesboro. It’s the farm’s biggest fundraiser for “Camp Light.”. Last year, 204 at-risk youth and people with special needs attended the camp. Organizers hope as many people possible come out to to Christmas Wonderful so they can help expand the gift of summer camp.
WHSV
Valley store owner says many customers are getting started on holiday shopping
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the holidays get closer, many people have already started gift shopping, or they’re gearing up for it. With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety. One local store owner said there’s a common concern among shoppers in her store.
WHSV
Golf courses looking to capitalize on upcoming mild weather
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With the mild temperatures forecasted over the next week, golf courses will be looking for bonus profit. High temperatures are currently forecasted to reach the 60s and 70s every day over the next 7 days in our area with little rain. The Climate Prediction Center also indicates that these warmer-than-average temperatures may stick around even through the middle of November.
WHSV
All aboard the Santa Express!
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Santa Claus is taking time to enjoy the sites of the Shenandoah Valley on the Santa Express!. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offering a new excursion in time for the holiday season. Families will be able to take a beautiful trip around the Valley with the one and only St. Nick.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
tinybeans.com
Winter Wander Trail of Lights
The beauty of light and the whimsy of nature intertwine harmoniously at the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Experience the nature of a rolling landscape during this illuminated lakeside stroll as an extraordinary palette of colorful illuminations blanket the natural surroundings for a magical show of lights like no other.
WHSV
Now to November: a recap of October’s weather and November stats
(WHSV) - October had its fair share of above and below-average temperature days. October began with the remnants of Hurricane Ian bringing a damp weekend and cloud cover. But besides that, during the month, rain was hard to come by. While this is the season things start to dry out, the month of October was rather dry. In Harrisonburg, the average rainfall in October is 2.50″. Overall, we’re down 1-2″+ across the area for the month of October.
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
realcrozetva.com
Beaver Creek Dam Update
I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
WHSV
New developments could help housing market in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction. Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down. “Sometime...
WHSV
Turning back the clocks shouldn’t be the only thing you do this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving ends this weekend and we will be falling back an hour in time. Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said it is also a good time to check your smoke alarms since we change the clocks twice a year. It’s recommended that you check your smoke alarms twice annually.
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
wmra.org
Greene County coven marks its first Samhain
Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
WSET
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
WHSV
Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
