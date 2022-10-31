Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine, hitting power and water infrastructure

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
North Korea fired the highest number of short-range missiles in a day, says South Korea
The South Korean military said Wednesday North Korea launched the highest number of short-range missiles in a day as Seoul retaliated to Pyongyang's latest barrage of weapons tests, further escalating tensions in the region. North Korea fired as many as 23 missiles of different types to the east and west...
Biden to warn democracy is under assault and election deniers could lead country down a 'path to chaos'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to deliver a speech warning that American democracy is under assault from election deniers who are running for office at all levels as he tries to make defending democracy a top issue in next week's midterm elections. "This is also the first national...
