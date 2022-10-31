ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

“I never thought my life would be that awesome!” – Looking Back At All the Things Meghan Markle Ever Said About Her Breakout Series, ‘Suits’

By Shraddha Das
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Let’s not jump the gun” – When Priyanka Chopra Defended Meghan Markle Over Wedding Rumors With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle found a trustworthy friend in Priyanka Chopra during her stint as an actor. The two actresses became good friends when the Duchess was shooting for Suits and Chopra was starring in Quantico. The Indian actress also made it to the royal wedding list in 2018 when Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are trading their royal ranking”- Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of Exploiting Their Royal Titles

Tom Bower’s attack on the Sussexes doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. The latter called out Meghan Markle, criticizing her for “dictating the agenda” of Harry’s memoir, Spare. The news made headlines as the writer took his notorious opinions to a leading broadcasting news channel in the UK, Good Morning Britain. And as if it was not enough already, Bower had something else to hold the Duke and his Duchess responsible for.
netflixjunkie.com

“It’s so much work to be a mom…” – Meghan Markle In Her New Podcast Episode Weighs in On Her Daily Routine and Prince Harry’s Parenting Skills

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been living quite a life in their Montecito home in California. However, adding to their bliss of marital life is the non-stop adorable yet chaotic muddle. Speaking of the same, Meghan Markle, in her recent Archetypes episode, addressed her husband, Prince Harry’s parenting abilities that have been a great helping hand to her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Did Prince William ‘see through’ Meghan Markle on the Day of Her Wedding With the Duke of Sussex?

Royal experts have been keeping a tab on everything that the Duchess does ever since the day of her marriage to Prince Harry. One of the most chaotic attacks on Meghan Markle was witnessed a couple of days ago when the Royal biographer, Tom Bower, charged Markle with a slew of unprecedented allegations. Although we thought his far-reaching hatred towards the Duchess would have a limit, the list of accusations by Bower does not end.
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is More Popular Royal Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton?

Since the entry of Meghan Markle into Prince Harry’s life, there has been an unsaid rivalry between the former and Kate Middleton. The two royal women are not much fond of each other. The rumors of the strained relationship between the two began during Sussexes’ wedding, as it was speculated that Markle made her sister-in-law cry.
netflixjunkie.com

How Was Lilibet “a secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to The Firm?

As if the slamming the Sussexes alone was not enough already, news media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bringing their son into showbiz had become a subject of criticism for the experts, they have finally turned their heads toward 1-year-old Lilibet. As reported by sources, experts now believe baby Lilibet might play an important role in the future. But what would it be?
netflixjunkie.com

“We splashed in the water” – Meghan Markle Reveals the Details of Her Day Out With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in California THIS Summer

Are you aware that Meghan Markle is a good friend of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau? The two have been thick friends for some years now and they initially met each other when Markle was pursuing her acting career while living in Toronto. The Duchess of Sussex invited Canada’s first lady in the eighth episode, Good Wife / Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Will Smith Reveals How Floyd Mayweather ‘Called’ Him Post Oscar Slapgate Fiasco

It has always been said one wrong turn can take you to a place that you certainly never wished to visit. This is what happened with Will Smith when he smacked Chris Rock at the Oscar night on March 27, 2022. To defend his wife, he did take this momentous action which cost him weeks of disgrace and backlash. The slap was heard by the world, making frequent headlines in the news while the video went viral on social media.
netflixjunkie.com

Amidst Controversies, Is Kanye West Going Back to Ex-Wife Kim Kardarshian for Money?

Kanye West has lost his billionaire status. The Gold Digger singer digs his own financial grave through his endless offensive social media posts. The shadow ban on him now is not the only way that people are expressing their disappointment. Like a domino effect, everyone around the artist started distancing themselves from him.
netflixjunkie.com

“I make him feel really uncomfortable” Millie Bobby Brown Spills How She Annoys Her On-Screen Brother Henry Cavill on the Set of Enola Holmes 2

Fictional siblings Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill were recently seen flaunting some sparkle on Enola Holmes 2 premiere in NYC. This talented duo posed on the red carpet and fans got much adorable fun captures to cherish. As we all know both actors reunited for the sequel after two years of the debut film. Now the teenage detective is standing against her famous brother opening her agency in London. But it seems that she won’t get through the shackles of corruption and secrecy without the help of her clever brother.
netflixjunkie.com

Why Was ‘Enola Holmes 2’ a Nightmare for ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown is quite often referred to as an acting prodigy and we say it is well deserved. Mastering a complex character such as that of Eleven in Stranger Things at such a young is no easy feat. The eighteen-year-old British actress stepped foot into the movie industry with the sequel of the famous movie franchise Godzilla vs Kong. But it was her portrayal of Sherlock Holmes’ street-smart sister, Enola Holmes, that cemented her position as a rising star in the industry.
netflixjunkie.com

“Was a few dollars less” – Meghan Markle Reveals a Big Hit From Her Online Shopping for Day Out With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Meghan Markle shares a warm and close camaraderie with Canada’s first lady, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Their friendship dates back to Markle’s acting days when she was residing in Toronto. The Duchess of Sussex narrated tales of her friendship with Trudeau during the eighth episode, Good Wife / Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom, of her podcast Archetypes as she invited her dear friend alongside Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“I’m pretty easy on set” – Ryan Reynolds Once Commented on How He Manages To Shoot With a Co-star With No Chemistry Between Them

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is known for his compatibility skills and professionalism in getting along with co-stars on sets. In a plethora of all his top-rated movies, the star has worked with a slew of co-stars, and every time he has come out shining brighter than ever. But what if we tell you that sometimes that is not the case? Although the father of four is mostly a ‘chill dude’, at times even he does not feel the connection with his opposite stars. So what does he do?
netflixjunkie.com

Will Smith Once Explained How City ‘Vibrations’ Helped Jaden Thrive in Vancouver

Has it ever happened to you? You go somewhere and you feel you belong there? You feel different yet more alive there. Well, Will Smith talked about one such place where his son, Jaden, felt the most alive. The vibrations of the place affected Jaden, as he was different there than he was at home. What is this place? How did it affect Jaden?

Comments / 0

Community Policy