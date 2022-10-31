Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2
Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide
The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
Marysville, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Marysville. The Stanwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Marysville-Getchell High School on November 01, 2022, 19:00:00.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
caveleronews.com
A Troubling Amount of Cavelero Students Waste Lunch Food Each Day
The lunch bell rings. Chatty students weave around the tables, and mount their book bags onto their seats. Some carry their lunches from home in their hands, while others stand in line to buy one from the school. After a few minutes, people have already settled into their lunches; but have you ever noticed that some students just drop everything into the garbage?
myeverettnews.com
City Council Considers $1.5 Million For 6 Public Restrooms In Downtown Everett, Washington
Using money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Snohomish County the City of Everett intends to install six restrooms in four locations around downtown Everett, Washington. It is a project that has been talked about for several years and will now move forward if council grants final approval in a vote scheduled for November 16th. (Wednesday night was the first of three readings of the ordinance)
lynnwoodtimes.com
Veterans Day Parade returns to Mill Creek Town Center
MILL CREEK, Wash. – The City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade returns on Friday, November 11, and will include several special events to “Honor All Who Serve” in the United States Military. The Commemorative Ceremony at Veterans Monument at Library Park (15429 Bothell-Everett Hwy) begins...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Naval records confirm Clyde Shavers lied about military experience
OAK HARBOR, November 2, 2022—Yesterday, the Lynnwood Times released an article concerning candidate Clyde Shavers for Representative of the 10th Legislative District, allegedly embellishing his qualifications and was awaiting his military records to confirm allegations that Shavers was also not a U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer as he claims.
ilovekent.net
People experiencing homelessness helping King County restore Green River habitat
People experiencing homelessness are helping King County restore ecological functions along the Green River and taking the first steps toward potential careers in conservation, the county announced this week. The new crew, called “Green Start,” is the second launched by the Department of Natural Resources and Parks as part of...
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal shifts plans for waste facility to a different property in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We reported to you last week that Olympic Disposal LLC had withdrawn their application to get a Conditional Use Permit to build a waste transfer station and recycling facility in Carlsborg. That was good news to opponents of the facility, which included the group Citizens for...
Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community
A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
everettpost.com
Everett City FC Looks to Make a Statement in Their Season Opener
The city of Everett has always had a strong sense of community, especially when it come to sports. Whether it’s at an Aquasox or Silvertips game, the people of Everett will be there in full support. Everett City FC hopes to gain that level of support during their season home opener this Saturday on November 5 against Bellingham United.
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend’s South Fork Grandly Opens and Introduces their Supper Club
The last time we spoke to the folks at South Fork in North Bend, they had their ‘Hurry Up Pants’ on for an expected Grand Opening in April. Even though it took a bit longer than expected, South Fork finally had its Grand Opening on October 1st and is now open Thursday through Sunday (check their website for opening and closing times). While I needed to act faster to secure my ticket to opening night (they went fast!) I had a chance to ask co-owner Karin Ayling how that first night went.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
thecentersquare.com
Seattle landlords offered guaranteed rent for accepting homeless applicants
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Housing Command Center is now providing an incentive package for private landlords to house homeless persons. The command center opened in October through the Partnership For Zero collaboration between the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We Are In organization and the Lived Experience Coalition. The Housing Command Center is located in the Chinatown-International District and works to identify permanent housing units, eligible homeless "households" and match the homeless persons to housing units.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council passes car tab relief, increases utility tax rates
LYNNWOOD, October 31, 2022—The Lynnwood City Council passed car tab relief, rejected utility tax relief yet approved increased Water, Sewer, and Stormwater Utility Rates at its Business Meeting last Monday, October 24. Car Tab Relief Passes. There was considerable back and forth on car tabs. Car tab relief, titled...
